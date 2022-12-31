 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Junior Hockey: Black Hawks rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Sioux Falls

110522-spt-blackhawks-8

Waterloo's Tyer Procious moves the puck out from behind the Black Hawks net as a Sioux Falls player pursues during a Nov. 5 game at Young Arena. 

 JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A third-period rally was not enough as the Waterloo Black Hawks dropped their second straight game following the Holiday Break Friday in a 3-2 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Sioux Falls led 3-0 after two periods, but Sam Rinzel scored with 9:25 left in the game, and Owen Baker made it a one-goal game with 1:03 left for the Black Hawks, but Waterloo could not find the equalizer in the final minute of play.

The Black Hawks wrap up their 2022 portion of the season by hosting Youngstown tonight at 6:05 p.m.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;0;0;2 – 2

Sioux Falls;1;2;0 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Sioux Falls, Borgula (Harris), 16:06. Penalties – Borgula, SF (too many men), 13:55.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Sioux Falls, Rud (unassisted), 7:33, 3. Sioux Falls, Gordon (Harris, Rud), 13:02, pp. Penalties – Sobieski, SF (tripping), 9:44, Rinzel, Wat (slashing), 12:35.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Rinzel (Schifsky, Baker), 11:35, Baker (Brown, Rinzel), 18:57. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;11;10;12 – 33

Sioux Falls;8;16;6 – 30

Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Spicer (27 saves). Sioux Falls, Medina (31 saves).

