SIOUX FALLS – The Waterloo Black Hawks scored once in each period as Waterloo scored a 3-2 United States Hockey League victory Friday over the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Black Hawks got goals from Sam Rinzel, Ben Robertson and Gavin Lindberg.

Waterloo played from behind to open the game as the Stampede capitalized on a Black Hawk turnover in their own zone and got a Chris Pelosi goal just 4 minutes and 29 seconds into the game.

Waterloo responded with a power-play goal from Rinzel who beat Sioux Falls goalie Xaiver Medina with a quick shot from the left dot on a feed from Aaron Pionk.

After failing to score on a five-minute power play in the second, Robertson scored on the first shift after the power play ended making it 2-1 5:24 into the second

Lindberg added an important insurance goal just 32 seconds into the third on a rebound of a Patrick Geary shot and scoring with a backhand shot.

Sioux Falls closed to within one with a little more than 7 minutes left, but Emmett Croteau turned away 10 third period Stampede shots and finished with 26 saves to improve to 10-8-0-0 on the season.

Waterloo (31-15-1-0) returns to action tonight at home at 6:05 p.m. when it hosts Cedar Rapids.