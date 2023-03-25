WATERLOO – Mike Hrabal made 34 saves as the Omaha Lancers blanked the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for Waterloo and dropped the Black Hawks to 34-18-1-0.

Omaha scored the only goal it would need in the first when Ryan Kusler scored just seven minutes into the first period.

The Lancers scored three times in the third to put Waterloo away, the last an empty net tally in the final minute of play.

The Black Hawks are next in action Friday at Lincoln.

Omaha 4, Waterloo 0

SCORE BY PERIODS

Omaha 1 0 2 — 4

Waterloo 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Omaha, Ryan Kusler (Aleksi Kivioja, Mateo Picozzi), 7:04. Penalties – William Smith, Oma (tripping), 15:00.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Haden Kruse (Oma (head contact), 7:12, Aaron Pionk, Wat (tripping), 8:02.

THIRD PERIOD – 2. Omaha, Smith (Griffin Jurecki, Nick Pierre), 1:46, 3. Omaha, Ryan Kusler (unassisted), 8:11, 4. Omaha, Adam Cardona (Drew Montgomery), 17:42, en.

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Omaha 8 8 9 – 25

Waterloo 9 9 16 — 34

Goalies – Omaha, Michael Harbal (34 Saves). Waterloo, Jack Spicer (21 Saves).