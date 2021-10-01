Jack Williams with second-straight shutout as Black Hawks win home opener

WATERLOO – Jack Williams posted his second consecutive shutout as the Waterloo Black Hawks celebrated their United States Hockey League home opener at Young Arena Friday with a 3-0 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Williams made 21 stops and 36 now without allowing a goal in two starts this season.

Mason Reiners scored a power-play goal with 28 seconds left in the first period to provide the game-winning goal.

Garrett Schifsky and Tyler Kostelecky each scored in the third to cap off Waterloo’s win.

Waterloo out-shot Cedar Rapids, 37-21.

The Black Hawks do not play again until next Friday at the Tri-City Storm.

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids;0;0;0 -- 0

Waterloo;1;0;2 – 3

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Reiners (Wylie, Hong), 19:32, pp. Penalties – Brenner, CR (holding), 4:30, Hanley, CF (checking from behind), 18:41.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Batchelder, Wat (cross checking), 2:32, Ando, CR (rouhging), 13:38, Fleming, CR (roughing), 13:38, LaStarza, Wat (roughing), 13:38, Batchelder, Wat (interference), 9:01.

THIRD PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, Schifsky (O’Connell, Procious), 2:39, pp, 3. Waterloo, Kostelecky (Ness), 18:03, en. Penalties – Percival, CR (holding), :55, Batchelder, Wat (interference), 9:01.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Cedar Rapids;8;8;5 – 21

Waterloo;10;15;12 – 37

Goalies – Cedar Rapids, Hasley (34 saves). Waterloo, Williams (21 saves).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0