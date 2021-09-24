Jack Williams records shutout in Waterloo win in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Jack Williams recorded his first United States Hockey League shutout as the Waterloo Black Hawks topped the Youngstown Phantoms Friday afternoon, 2-0.
Williams made 15 stops as the Black Hawks finished with a split of their two games at the USHL Fall Classic.
Jacob Jeannette put Waterloo on top with an unassisted goal with 1:29 left in the second period. John Waldron made it 2-0 just 1:04 into the third.
The Black Hawks out-shot the Phantoms, 42-15.
Waterloo makes its home debut next Friday against Cedar Rapids at Young Arena.
Waterloo 2, Youngstown 0
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;0;1;0 -- 1
Youngstown;0;0;0 -- 0
FIRST PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – None
SECOND PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Jacob Jeannette (unassisted), 18:31. Penalties – Patrick Geary, Wat (tripping), 5:34, Adam Ingram, Yong (cross checking), 8:38, Michael Rubin, Yong (tripping), 15:27.
THIRD PERIOD – 2. Waterloo, John Waldron (Owen Baker, Michael LaStarza), 1:04. Penalties – Waldron, Wat (hooking), 3:37, McCormick, Wat (roughing), 4:18, Wallace, Yong (roughing), 4:18, Ness, Wat (tripping), 4:42, LaChance, Yong (roughing), 9:41.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo;17;15;10 --42
Youngstown;5;7;3 -- 15
Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Williams (15 Saves). Youngstown, Kyle Chauvette (40 Saves).
