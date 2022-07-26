'It was mind-blowing' Waterloo defenseman Sam Rinzel describes getting draft by Chicago in first round

WATERLOO — A little over two weeks ago, Sam Rinzel entered the Bell Centre in Montreal for an experience the current Waterloo Black Hawk defensemen and Chanhassen, Minnesota-native looked forward to for his entire playing career.

“It was pretty mind-blowing, pretty surreal,” Rinzel said. “Even going up to the red carpet with all the Montreal fans, a lot of eyes are on you. … Sometimes you think it is a far ways away to be there, but you are there.”

By the end of the night, Rinzel went from a young hockey player who just celebrated his 18th birthday and finished his junior year of high school to a first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

“I always believed in myself and knew I could achieve that goal,” Rinzel said. “But, you never know. It is crazy thinking that a year ago I was watching the Phase II USHL draft hoping to get picked in that and going through that process.”

Tabbed as a “late-riser” in the weeks leading up to the draft, Rinzel said he expected to hear his name late in the first round or early in the second.

“Going in, I was kind of hearing 26 to that 40 range,” Rinzel said. “So, I knew it was a possibility.”

During the draft build up, Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said Rinzel received widespread interest from NHL organizations.

“It is always tough to know what teams are thinking. They hold their cards pretty tight to their chest,” Smaby said. “But, there was a ton of interest. There were stretches where once, twice a day I was talking with NHL teams that had interest and wanted to know more about him as person and as a player. … Usually, when that is happening, it is happening for a reason.”

As the draft entered into the latter stages of the first round, the Chicago Blackhawks, who made a number of moves on draft day, sent the 38th overall pick to Toronto for goaltender Petr Mrazek and the 25th overall selection. The trade — a means to shed Mrazek’s salary cap hit for the Maple Leafs — piqued Rinzel’s interest.

“I knew Chicago liked me a lot,” Rinzel said. “When they ended trading up, I had a feeling they would take a D and that definitely could be me. Talking with them — they had that 38 pick — they mentioned that they thought I would be gone.”

The NHL’s Blackhawks took Rinzel with the 25th pick, which Chicago head coach Luke Richardson described as “a real good steal.”

From the perspective of his current head coach, it is easy to see what makes Richardson confident in the selection.

“[Sam’s] ceiling is so high,” Smaby said. “He is a 6-foot-4 kid that can skate and handle the puck really well. Those do not come around very often. He has really good offensive instincts. One of the character traits that I really appreciate about him is his willingness to learn. He wants to watch video. He wants to grow and get better. Those elements, if you put them all together, it is a pretty good place to start. He is gifted naturally … but then you mix in that drive to get better, and that is a pretty exciting thing.”

During a press conference following his selection, Rinzel said, “It’s not fully where you’re picked, it’s obviously what you do after. …I’ve still got a long road ahead.”

Rinzel expanded on his comments during a recent interview with The Courier.

“The work begins now,” Rinzel said. “I have to prove to myself and everybody that they put their trust in me and I am ready to get to work.”

A University of Minnesota commit, Rinzel will not start college for another year, meaning his next year of development will happen in Waterloo under Smaby, a former NHL defensemen.

Although the responsibilities and expectations of a blueliner have shifted since Smaby’s playing career, he said he believes many of the same things — skating and an ability to move the puck and contribute — remain important.

“Defense is not an easy position to play,” Smaby said. “It takes some time to learn. There are lots of responsibilities. Mistakes are magnified because they are, more often than not, closer to your own net.”

Smaby continued that, in working with Rinzel, he plans to use his experience to amplify Rinzel’s impressive tools.

“One of the things I focused on towards the end of my career was really improving my puck play,” Smaby said. “I was not as talented as guys like Sam are and I had to figure out ways to do it. Where to look and how to look and what to look for … little details that make a big different are really important. My hope is to be able to teach and convey some of those things to him so he can add to his game and, at the same time, boost him up with the things he does really well.”

Rinzel described the opportunity to learn under a veteran of over 100 games at the NHL level and noted his expectations for his first full season in the USHL.

“It is going to help a ton,” Rinzel said. “Going through video and things like that — did a little bit of that last year — but I think that is a really big asset I am going to be able to use…[I am] looking to win a Clark Cup. I think that is a big one. I think we have a good team coming back. Still working on my development, but a big thing is you have to win some games.”