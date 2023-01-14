High School Hockey: Waterloo extends winning-streak to six on O’Connell OT winner

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-4 overtime win over Des Moines, Saturday.

The lead changed hands five times throughout the contest before Waterloo managed to secure its 20th win of the season.

Despite their spot in third place in the United State Hockey League western conference and winning streak, Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said he thinks his team can play better.

“Three out of the last four games, we put ourselves in spot in the third period where we were behind—chasing,” Smaby said. “It is hard to sustain winning for a long period of time if that is what you are doing…Our process can be a lot better. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

In particular, Smaby said he wants to see his team cut down on goals allowed, play better without the puck and demonstrate better habits and competitiveness.

“The details in our structure defensively,” Smaby said. “We have given up far too many goals. Some of the other things that we think about are just the compete and the habits that we feel are so important. If a both of those things are a little bit off, it looks a lot off.”

Smaby added that he is happy to get the win and see his team play with resiliency, but Waterloo needs to stop putting itself in danger.

The Black Hawks tallied the game’s opening marker with 8:06 remaining in the first period.

Defenseman Gennadi Chaly connected on a pass from Garrett Schifsky to put the Black Hawks ahead 1-0. Caden Brown earned a secondary assist on the play.

Chaly’s goal stood as the lone goal of the first period.

At the 2:25 mark of the second period, the Black Hawks earned their second power play opportunity of the contest following a tripping penalty on Des Moines forward Carter Batchelder.

Waterloo peppered Des Moines netminder Jan Korec and applied consistent pressure in the offensive zone. Although the Buccaneers managed to clear the zone just once, on an errant Black Hawks shot, Des Moines successfully killed the Batchelder penalty.

Motivated by the successful kill, the Buccaneers knotted the game at 1-1 as defenseman Chase Ramsey beat Waterloo netminder Jack Spicer.

Just under 10 minutes later, Des Moines scored again to take their first lead of the night. Kupco redirected a shot from Aiden Van Rooyan.

The Black Hawks did not trail long as Black Hawks defenseman Sam Rinzel found the back of the net one minute later at the 15:59 mark of the second period. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect wrapped around the net and put the puck over the left shoulder of Korec.

Momentum continued to teeter back and forth, however, as the Buccaneers regained the lead at the 17:00 mark of the period. Des Moines center Jak Vaarwerk found the back of the net 24 seconds into a Zach Bade penalty to take a 3-2 lead.

Waterloo defenseman Aaron Pionk sent Young Arena into a frenzy just before the end of the second as he tied the game with 1.7 seconds remaining in the period.

“It was huge,” Smaby said. “It gives us a little bit of momentum going into the third which we needed because I felt we were flat for large portions of the game. It also kept us ready.”

Des Moines took the lead for the third time as forward Christian Kocsis beat Spicer on his blocker side with 15:12 remaining in regulation.

With 11:40 to go in the third period, Buccaneers defensemen Gustav Stjernberg received a two-minute minor for interference. Stjernberg’s penalty opened the door for Waterloo to add the game-tying goal.

Less than a minute into the power play, Waterloo defenseman Ben Robertson sent a heavy shot on net. A heavy screen in front of Korec insured Robertson’s first goal of the season found the back of the net off assists from Schifsky and Zach Bade.

Despite a loud Young Arena in support, Waterloo did not manage to end the game in regulation.

Forward Gavin O’Connell described the home crowd as unbelievable in their support.

“It gives us energy whether we have it or not,” O’Connell said. “It motivates us like ‘Hey, they are here for us. Let’s do it for them.’ When we have hits and draw penalties and they get loud, it only brings more motivation to us.”

In overtime, Waterloo dominated possession and held Des Moines without a shot on net before ending the game midway through the extra frame.

O’Connell picked up the puck in the Waterloo defensive zone and skated up the right wing side. O’Connell cut towards the middle after entering the attacking zone before cutting back towards the right. The Minnesota-Duluth commit settled into the slot with time and buried the game winning goal.

“I just tried to get to the middle,” O’Connell said. “Once I saw the defender bite, I knew I had time. [I] just tried to get a good shot on net and, luckily, it went in.”

Waterloo 5, Des Moines 4 (FINAL/OT) SCORE BY PERIODS Des Moines 0 3 1 0 — 4 Waterloo 1 2 1 1 – 5 FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Gennadi Chaly (Garrett Schifsky, Caden Brown), 11:54. Penalties – Baker, Wat (high sticking), 2:06, Stjernberg, DM (holding), 9:51, Erdman, Wat (tripping), 9:54. SECOND PERIOD – 1. Des Moines, Chase Ramsay (Lubomir Kupco, Carter Batchelder), 5:00, 2. Des Moines, Kupco (Aiden Van Rooyan, Batchelder), 14:42, 2. Waterloo, Sam Rinzel (Patrick Geary, Owen Baker), 15:59, 3. Des Moines, Jak Vaarwerk (Owen West, Joey Muldowney), 17:00, pp., 3. Waterloo, Aaron Pionk (Griffin Erdman, Connor Brown), 19:59. Penalties – Batchelder, DM (tripping), 2:25, Bade, Wat (high sticking), 16:36. THIRD PERIOD – 4. Des Moines, Christian Kocsis (Vaarwerk), 4:48, 4. Waterloo, Ben Robertson (), 9:22, pp. Penalties – Stjernberg, DM (interference), 8:20, Klee, Wat (high sticking), 10:58. OVERTIME - 5. Waterloo, Gavin O’Connell (Schifsky, Baker), 2:30. SHOTS ON GOAL Des Moines 7 12 9 0 — 28 Waterloo 13 13 16 2 — 44 Goalies – Des Moines, Jan Korec (44 shots, 39 saves). Waterloo, Jack Spicer (28 shots, 24 saves).