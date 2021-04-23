Healthy Dane Montgomery finally showcasing all his abilities

Montgomery first addressed playing in a pandemic.

“It has been very different,” Montgomery said of the season in general from new COVID-19 protocols to the Black Hawks play on the ice. “From the start having to come into the rink a different way every day after coming in the same way for two years…even that one little change is like wow. It really puts into prospective how big something like this can be. Everything has gotten slower. It seems it’s been such a long year just because every day you don’t know what is going to happen.”

As far as the season went, Montgomery said it is hard not to talk about all the injuries.

“We’ve never had a full lineup,” he said. “We had injuries from the get, go right to the end. It is very unfortunate. Again, it is what it is and odd year and in that sense it is really different because we haven’t been able to really show who we have as a team. We have in instances, a lot of guys have stepped up and played bigger different roles than what they expected. It has been good from that standpoint that everyone to get in every part of the lineup, every situation just to better their game all around.”

Montgomery is eligible to return to Waterloo next season but said that decision lies with North Dakota and will be decided after the season is over.