CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo got off to a strong start, but couldn't sustain it Friday as the Black Hawks dropped a 5-3 United States Hockey League preseason matchup at Cedar Rapids.
Waterloo jumped in front just 2 minutes, 46 seconds into the game on a goal by Austen Swankler with an assist from James Marooney. Cedar Rapids pulled even midway through the period on a power play, but the Black Hawks regained the lead at the 14:11 mark on a Kyle Haskins tally with an assist from Majej Blumel.
Swankler connected again early in the second period for a 3-1 Waterloo cushion, but the RoughRiders got a shorthanded score from Chase Hamstad, then banged in two late goals just :57 apart to take a 4-3 lead into the second intermission.
Cedar Rapids made it 5-3 3:20 into the third period and shut out the Black Hawks the rest of the way.
The same teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Young Arena in Waterloo.
