DES MOINES -- Reed Lebster's second goal of the game 2 minutes, 36 seconds into overtime lifted Des Moines to a 3-2 United States Hockey League exhibition victory over Waterloo Friday.

Waterloo took an early lead when Griffin Ness scored with an assist from Patrick Guzzo 4:55 into the game. Des Moines answered just over 1:30 later and the game remained tied through two periods.

Black Hawks veteran Niko Esposito-Selivanov changed that when he connected for a power-play goal 6:38 into the third with assists from James Marooney and Austen Swankler.

Des Moines answered at the 13:11 mark for a 2-2 game, then settled it in the extra period.

Logan Stein got the start in goal for Waterloo and finished with 29 saves.

Saturday, Des Moines makes the trip to Waterloo's Young Arena for a 3 p.m. rematch against the Black Hawks.

