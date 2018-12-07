Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Waterloo spotted Madison a 2-0 lead Friday night before charging back for a 6-2 United States Hockey League win at Young Arena.

Xander Lamppa started the comeback with just 57 seconds remaining in the first period. Emil Ohrvall and Wyatt Schingoethe tallied second-period goals to put the Black Hawks up 3-2, then they broke the game open in the final 5:52 with two scores by Vladislav Firstov around another by Lamppa.

After surrendering those first two Madison goals in the game's first 14:07, Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe blanked the Capitols (6-11-1-2) the rest of the way and finished with 23 saves.

Now 13-6-3-1, Waterloo hosts Cedar Rapids Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

