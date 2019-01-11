Try 1 month for 99¢

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Waterloo surrendered three early power-play goals and that was a bad recipe for success against a Tri-City team that leads the United States Hockey League in goals-against this season.

The result was a 3-0 setback for the Black Hawks (19-9-3-1), who fell eight points behind the Western Conference-leading Storm (24-6-1-1) in the standings.

Tri-City's trio of Ronnie Attard, Brendan Furry and Zac Jones accounted for all three goals, and Storm goaltender Isaiah Saville was outstanding with 38 saves.

