DUBUQUE -- Wyatt Schingoethe converted a penalty shot with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining to give Waterloo a thrilling, 3-2 win over Dubuque Friday in a matchup of United States Hockey League division leaders.
It was the first regulation defeat for the Fighting Saints (8-1-1-0), while the Black Hawks improved to 9-2-1-0.
After a scoreless first period, Dubuque's Dylan Jackson scored twice in the middle period around a goal by Waterloo's Ryan Drkulec that was assisted by Matthew Argentina and Mason Reiners.
You have free articles remaining.
Xander Lamppa pulled the Black Hawks even 2:19 into the third period with assists from Ryder Rolston and Ethan Szmagaj and the score remained 2-2 until Schingoethe's winner.
Gabriel Carriere stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced in net for Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.