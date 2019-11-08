{{featured_button_text}}
Wyatt Schingoethe

DUBUQUE -- Wyatt Schingoethe converted a penalty shot with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining to give Waterloo a thrilling, 3-2 win over Dubuque Friday in a matchup of United States Hockey League division leaders.

It was the first regulation defeat for the Fighting Saints (8-1-1-0), while the Black Hawks improved to 9-2-1-0.

After a scoreless first period, Dubuque's Dylan Jackson scored twice in the middle period around a goal by Waterloo's Ryan Drkulec that was assisted by Matthew Argentina and Mason Reiners.

Xander Lamppa pulled the Black Hawks even 2:19 into the third period with assists from Ryder Rolston and Ethan Szmagaj and the score remained 2-2 until Schingoethe's winner.

Gabriel Carriere stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced in net for Waterloo.

