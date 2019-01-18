DUBUQUE -- Matej Blumel broke a 2-2 tie 8 minutes, 35 seconds into the final period and goaltender Jared Moe protected the lead the rest of the way as Waterloo edged Dubuque 4-2 Friday in United States Hockey League action.
The Black Hawks also led 1-0 and 2-1. Brehdan Engum gave Waterloo a 1-0 lead 7:39 into the game, but the Fighting Saints erased that advantage just over a minute later. In the second period, Connor Caponi scored at the 15:28 mark for a 2-1 Waterloo lead, but Dubuque answered again at 18:47.
Moe, who finished with 23 saves, made 10 key stops in the third period to secure the win while Emil Ohrvall added an empty net goal for the Black Hawks at the final horn.
Waterloo (21-10-3-1) hosts the Fighting Saints (16-13-3-3) Saturday at Young Arena at 7:05 p.m.
