Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Matej Blumel's third score of the night lifted Waterloo to a 4-3 shootout win over Fargo Friday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.

Blumel's first goal came 12 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period  on one of the Black Hawks' five power-play opportunities. Austen Swankler added another man-advantage tally with :13 left in the period to tie the game at 2-2.

Blumel's second score came 4:35 into the third on another power play, but Fargo tied it again just 1:11 later.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, the Force (3-4-0-2) came up empty on three shootout attempts on Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe while Blumel converted to give the Black Hawks (5-0-3-1) the win.

The same teams face off again Saturday night at Young Arena.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments