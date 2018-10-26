WATERLOO -- Matej Blumel's third score of the night lifted Waterloo to a 4-3 shootout win over Fargo Friday in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.
Blumel's first goal came 12 minutes, 27 seconds into the first period on one of the Black Hawks' five power-play opportunities. Austen Swankler added another man-advantage tally with :13 left in the period to tie the game at 2-2.
Blumel's second score came 4:35 into the third on another power play, but Fargo tied it again just 1:11 later.
After a scoreless third period and overtime, the Force (3-4-0-2) came up empty on three shootout attempts on Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe while Blumel converted to give the Black Hawks (5-0-3-1) the win.
The same teams face off again Saturday night at Young Arena.
