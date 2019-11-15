WATERLOO -- Division-leading Waterloo rode a dominant second period to a 4-3 United States Hockey League victory over Omaha Friday at Young Arena.
Trailing 1-0 after the first 20 minutes, the Black Hawks (10-3-1) blistered the Lancers' net with 17 shots on goal and scored three times in the middle period.
Connor Caponi and Jacob Bengtsson tallied even-strength goals to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead. Omaha tied it with a power-play tally late at the 18:04 mark of the second, but Xander Lamppa answered with a power-play score for the Black Hawks with 51 seconds left on the clock.
Waterloo nursed that 3-2 lead into the final minutes when Caponi hit an empty net to make it 4-2. That proved important when Omaha (5-7-2) scored with an extra skater in the final minute.
