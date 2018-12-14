LINCOLN, Neb. -- Waterloo dug its way out of a 3-0 hole Friday night and defeated Lincoln 5-4 for its third straight United States Hockey League victory.
The Stars (7-13-3-1) jumped on the Black Hawks and starting goaltender Jared Moe for three goals in the first 6 minutes, 23 seconds. Logan Stein came off the bench to stonewall Lincoln the rest of the way while his teammates chipped away at that 3-0 deficit.
Vladislav Firstov got Waterloo on the board at the 13:16 mark of the first, and Hank Sorensen added a power-play tally at 16:26 as the Black Hawks got within 3-2 by the end of the period.
Emil Ohrvall drew Waterloo even 5:06 into the second, and Firstov's second goal of the night just :53 into the third gave the Black Hawks a 4-3 lead. Ohrvall connected into an empty net in the final minute to make it 5-3 before a late goal by the Stars.
Now 15-6-3-1, Waterloo is on the road at Madison Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.