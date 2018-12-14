Try 1 month for 99¢

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Waterloo dug its way out of a 3-0 hole Friday night and defeated Lincoln 5-4 for its third straight United States Hockey League victory.

The Stars (7-13-3-1) jumped on the Black Hawks and starting goaltender Jared Moe for three goals in the first 6 minutes, 23 seconds. Logan Stein came off the bench to stonewall Lincoln the rest of the way while his teammates chipped away at that 3-0 deficit.

Vladislav Firstov got Waterloo on the board at the 13:16 mark of the first, and Hank Sorensen added a power-play tally at 16:26 as the Black Hawks got within 3-2 by the end of the period.

Emil Ohrvall drew Waterloo even 5:06 into the second, and Firstov's second goal of the night just :53 into the third gave the Black Hawks a 4-3 lead. Ohrvall connected into an empty net in the final minute to make it 5-3 before a late goal by the Stars.

Now 15-6-3-1, Waterloo is on the road at Madison Saturday night.

