WATERLOO -- Waterloo scored three power-play goals and cruised past Dubuque 6-1 Friday night in United States Hockey League action at Young Arena.
Vladislav Firstov got it started with the first of his two man-advantage tallies 6 minutes, 47 seconds into the game.
Matej Blumel, Firstov and Emil Ohrvall found the net in the middle period as Waterloo stretched its lead to 4-0.
The final power-play goal came from Joe Cassetti just :36 into the third. Dubuque broke up Waterloo goaltender Jared Moe's shutout bid 3:58 into the third, but Kyle Haskins restored the Black Hawks' five-goal cushion at the 16:37 mark.
James Marooney had three assists for Waterloo, Blumel had two and Firstov, Ethan Szmagaj, Mason Palmer, Wyatt Schingoethe, Ryan Drkulec and Patrick Guzzo all had one each.
The Black Hawks (7-1-3-1) and Fighting Saints (5-5-1-1) tangle again Saturday night in Dubuque.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.