Former captain Olson returns to Black Hawks as assistant coach

WATERLOO – Former Waterloo Black Hawks captain Brett Olson is returning to the Cedar Valley.

Friday, the organization announced Olson as its new assistant coach.

Olson played three seasons in Waterloo from 2005 to 2008.

Olson will replace Chad Kolarik on Waterloo’s staff. Kolarik left for a new position with USA Hockey’s National Development Program.

“Brett’s attention to detail, ability to communicated, and thoughtfulness are going to make him a wonderful addition to our coaching staff, and an outstanding resource for our players,” Black Hawks head coach Matt Smaby said. “He has a wealth of experience to draw from, starting with his time in Waterloo, his college career and his time playing professional hockey in North America and Europe. Brett will be a big asset to our organization both on and off the ice.”

Following his time as a player in Waterloo, Olson played at Michigan Tech, collegiately, before embarking on a long professional career which saw him play more than 500 professional games, including stints with the Florida Panther AHL affiliates in San Antonio and Portland, Maine. The past six years Olson has spent time playing in Austria and Germany.

This will be Olson’s second stint on Waterloo’s staff as in the past he has served as an assistant during the Black Hawks’ Orientation and Futures Camps. He is also the founder and head instructor at Twin Ports Pro Development Camp, which has been held in Superior, Wis., each of the past seven years.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Brett on board,” Waterloo General Manager Bryn Chyzyk said. “Throughout the hiring process, it was great to hear him talk about his views on the game of hockey. After he shared his perspective on individual player development, it was evident that he was a natural fit for our organization.”

During his playing career in Waterloo, Olson was part of Waterloo’s Anderson Cup team in 2006-07, and had three goals and four assists during the Black Hawks’ run to the Clark Cup finals. In his final season, he recorded 54 points in 49 games (17 goals and 37 assists). In the Clark Cup playoffs, Olson had 10 points in 11 games as Waterloo lost to Omaha in five games in the cup final.

“My family and I are looking forward to beginning this new chapter,” Olson said. “Having familiarity with Waterloo and the Cedar Valley made the decision to return that much easier. The Black Hawks played the most important development role in my career, and I am looking forward to working with the players to guide them along their developmental journeys as well.”

(This story will be updated)