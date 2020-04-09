Former Black Hawk signs with Jets

WATERLOO -- Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Samberg, who won two NCAA national championships at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has signed with the Winnipeg Jets.
Samberg was a second round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Samberg completed his junior collegiate season last month. The 21-year-old played in 109 games and finished +44 at the college level.
In addition to his experiences at Minnesota-Duluth, Samberg was twice chosen to represent the United States during the World Junior Championships.
