Former Black Hawk signs with Jets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Samberg, who won two NCAA national championships at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has signed with the Winnipeg Jets.

Samberg was a second round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Samberg completed his junior collegiate season last month. The 21-year-old played in 109 games and finished +44 at the college level.

In addition to his experiences at Minnesota-Duluth, Samberg was twice chosen to represent the United States during the World Junior Championships.

Black Hawks in the 2019 playoffs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0