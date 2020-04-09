Former Black Hawk signs with Jets
0 comments

Former Black Hawk signs with Jets

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
041517mp-black-hawks-fargo-3

Waterloo's Dylan Samberg, center, celebrates his first-period goal during the Black Hawks' playoff win over Fargo in 2017 at Young Arena.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Samberg, who won two NCAA national championships at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has signed with the Winnipeg Jets.

Samberg was a second round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Samberg completed his junior collegiate season last month. The 21-year-old played in 109 games and finished +44 at the college level.

In addition to his experiences at Minnesota-Duluth, Samberg was twice chosen to represent the United States during the World Junior Championships.

Black Hawks in the 2019 playoffs

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News