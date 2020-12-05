Fast start lifts Dubuque past Waterloo Black Hawks

DUBUQUE — The Dubuque Fighting Saints jumped on Waterloo with three goals in the first period and secured a 5-3 victory over the Black Hawks Saturday night at Mystique Ice Center.
Dubuque’s fast start included the three first-period goals separated by under two minutes of game time. Paul Fletcher assisted Ian Pierce on a goal before Connor Kurth found Fletcher for a score and Robert Cronin tallied a goal.
Waterloo’s Owen Ozar answered with an unassisted goal 9:28 into the first.
After a scoreless second period, Waterloo pulled within one when Ozar found the net again. His power-play goal in the third period was assisted by Casey Severo and Michael LaStarza.
Dubuque’s Cronin answered with his second goal and Maximilino Montes provided an insurance goal 6:58 into the third stanza.
The game’s final score came unassisted off the stick off Waterloo’s John Waldron.
Dubuque 5, Waterloo 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 0 2 — 3
Dubuque 3 0 2 — 5
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Ian Pierce (Paul Fletcher), 6:37, 2. Dubuque, Fletcher (Connor Kurth), 7:50, 3. Dubuque, Robert Cronin (Daniyal Dzhaniyev), 8:22, 4. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (unassisted). Penalties – Thomas Middleton, Dub. (high sticking), 12:36.
SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – David Sacco, Wat. (cross checking), 3:19, Zane Demsey, Wat. (hooking), 7:59, Casey Severo, Wat. (high sticking), 17:54.
THIRD PERIOD – 5. Waterloo, Ozar (Severo, Michael LaStarza), 0:41, 6. Dubuque, Cronin (Dzhaniyev), 4:43, 7. Dubuque, Maximiliano Montes (unassisted), 6:58, 8. Waterloo, John Waldron (unassisted), 16:14. Penalties – Pierce, Dub. (slashing), 0:19, Matt Argentina, Wat. (hooking) 1:08, Kenny Connors, Dub. (tripping) 6:00, Ethan Szmagaj, Wat. (roughin) 15:16, Dzhaniyev, Dub. (roughing) 15:16, Ryan Alexander, Dub. (holding) 19:40.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 14 3 13 — 30
Dubuque 13 9 5 – 27
Goalies – Waterloo, Jack Williams (9 SOG, 6 saves), Charlie Glockner (18 SOG, 16 saves, Dubuque, Aidan McCarty (30 SOG, 27 saves).
