Fast start lifts Dubuque past Waterloo Black Hawks

DUBUQUE — The Dubuque Fighting Saints jumped on Waterloo with three goals in the first period and secured a 5-3 victory over the Black Hawks Saturday night at Mystique Ice Center.

Dubuque’s fast start included the three first-period goals separated by under two minutes of game time. Paul Fletcher assisted Ian Pierce on a goal before Connor Kurth found Fletcher for a score and Robert Cronin tallied a goal.

Waterloo’s Owen Ozar answered with an unassisted goal 9:28 into the first.

After a scoreless second period, Waterloo pulled within one when Ozar found the net again. His power-play goal in the third period was assisted by Casey Severo and Michael LaStarza.

Dubuque’s Cronin answered with his second goal and Maximilino Montes provided an insurance goal 6:58 into the third stanza.

The game’s final score came unassisted off the stick off Waterloo’s John Waldron.

Dubuque 5, Waterloo 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 0 2 — 3

Dubuque 3 0 2 — 5