FARGO, N.D. -- A power-play goal midway through the first period proved to be the difference Saturday night as Fargo held off Waterloo 2-1 in a United States Hockey League game.

The Force (27-17-2-2) scored just 3 minutes, 28 seconds into the game to grab the early lead, but the Black Hawks (31-14-3-1) answered 2:10 later when Matej Blumel converted a feed from Emil Ohrvall.

At the 11:27 mark, Jeremy Davidson's second goal for Fargo, this one during a power play, gave the Force a 2-1 lead they were able to protect the rest of the way.

Evan Fear finished with 30 saves for Waterloo, while Ryan Bischel had 31 for Fargo.

