Dubuque blanks Black Hawks

DUBUQUE -- A pair of empty net goals in the final 30 seconds allowed Dubuque to stretch a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 final against the Waterloo Black Hawks Wednesday night at Mystique Ice Center.

Aidan McCarthy made 28 saves for his third win in four decisions against the Black Hawks. Gabriel Carriere took the loss despite stopping 26 of 27 shots he faced.

The Saints scored the only goal that mattered in the opening seconds of the game’s first power play. Ty Jackson fed the puck the Stephen Halliday at the left edge of the crease, and the veteran forward stuffed in his chance 7-minutes, 40-seconds into the game.

Less than two minutes later, Waterloo had nearly two minutes of five-on-three power play time but could not score. The Black Hawks would not have another power play opportunity the rest of the night.

After five consecutive games on the road, the Black Hawks are back on home ice Friday inside Young Arena against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

