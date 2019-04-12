There are 12 former Waterloo Black Hawks players dotting the roster of the four teams competing in the Frozen Four in Buffalo this weekend.
From University of Minnesota-Duluth sophomore Nick Swaney, who spent part or all of four seasons in the black and red, to classmate and teammate Dylan Samberg, who only played in six games two seasons ago, every one of them had the same expression on their face.
A big smile when asked about their days in Waterloo.
“It’s an unbelievable organization from the top down and I think it’s awesome that we have had so many guys come from there and we can relate,” University of Minnesota-Duluth senior forward Peter Krieger said. “It shows how proven the model is for junior hockey and the USHL and especially Waterloo with how successful they’ve been especially over the last couple of years.”
“Many years in Waterloo and I loved every second of it,” Swaney said. “It was an experience that, for me, got me to the point I am right now. My second year for sure that was one of the best years of hockey in my entire life where the coaching staff and the whole organization was top notch and for sure put me where I am today. It has a special place in my heart and I go back every summer now and spend a few weekends down there.”
“Waterloo was a great place and I was there only a short time…but you talk to everyone and there are so many great things said about it,” Providence College senior forward Bryan Lemos said. “I enjoyed it so much and I think it’s cool to see all the guys around. On the ice we won’t be the best of friends, but it’s good to see those faces around.”
“It’s not the first time (playing against former junior teammates),” University of Denver junior defenseman Michael Davies said. “We have a few up in the NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) like the Duluth guys Mikey Anderson and Swaney, so hopefully we can see each other in the finals on Saturday. It’s cool playing against guys you used to play with in juniors and obviously a great program since they’re pushing guys to so many great teams in college.”
“I think all the guys would say the same thing,” Duluth sophomore defenseman Mikey Anderson said. “In my opinion it is the best USHL program there is and a lot of credit has to go to P.K. (O’Handley) and Shane Fukushima and the work they do. Playing against former teammates is kind of fun because you spend so much time with them throughout the year and going up against is fun.”
“They do a great job; Shane and P.K. definitely push us and want to develop us so it’s an awesome place to be and an awesome place to play juniors,” freshman defenseman Hunter Lellig said. “Growing up there and playing there was always my dream.”
“It (having 12 players on Frozen Four rosters) means they do a good job,” Denver junior forward Tyson McLellan said. “They’re good at recruiting, they’re good at developing their players and it’s a good place for people to grow up. I was fortunate enough to live with an unbelievable billet family there and have relationships that I will have forever, so I’m very thankful for that place. Friends off the ice, but then especially when it’s the Frozen Four you’re battling and there are no friendships out there. No awkwardness, just compete.”
About Head Coach and General Manager P.K. O’Handley and Associate Head Coach Shane Fukushima.
Anderson: “Those guys really get you ready to play at the next level and that shows with how many guys they have at the Frozen Four this year. They’ve had a lot of winning seasons together.”
Lemos: “P.K. does such a great job there. Personally speaking, he was so good to me. He is one of the nicest and most genuine coaches I had and, even though I was only there a short time, I felt at home.”
“It’s a great program,” University of Massachusetts freshman forward Bobby Trivigno said. “Coach P.K. and coach “Shima” are great coaches and they know what they are talking about. Details are a big thing they preach there and it was a great experience. The way they do things pro style worked for me and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”
“I think it’s a testament to what coach P.K. and Shane do there,” Providence freshman forward Matt Koopman said. “Guys do their time there and you develop so much under those guys and, it sounds clicheish, but they really know what they’re doing there.”
Sophomore defenseman and Minnesota Wild draft pick Nick Swaney: “Just a testament to the whole organization they have down there. They send players on to the next level; guys play in the NHL that you can look up to still and it’s pretty cool to play against guys like that every single night. Friends off the ice, but once the puck drops you kind of block those out and focus on the game at hand. Afterward you can be friends again.”
Favorite Memory?
McLellan: “My first year there in junior we won the Anderson Cup with the best record and actually lost the last game in the finals, so just that first feeling of winning and getting to games that really matter. That’s the biggest thing and friendships that I created there. Guys who in the NHL now, guys that aren’t even playing hockey anymore, so just those friendships we created is pretty special.”
Swaney: “There’s a lot. I think honestly the whole experience and the run we had my second year. I think we won I think 16 games in a row and that stretch the team just came together every single game and day in and day out in practice we just had fun with it. Those times you can look back on and just remember how special those were and how fun they were for every single guy in the locker room.”
Lemos: “Probably my first game. Coming from Youngstown there is more of a crowd and, when the lights are off in that barn, it’s pretty exciting.”
Anderson: “The Thanksgiving games with Cedar Rapids are always fun, New Year’s were fun, but both years going to the playoffs and going through that process.”
Koopman: “It has to be the team last year we had winning the Anderson Cup with the league’s best record. Going through the daily process with those guys; it was a pretty fun group. And the building we had there is crazy-loud when we won. They really set it up as a community thing there, which is pretty cool.”
Duluth freshman forward Jackson Cates: “A couple of tough years losing the conference finals, but winning the Anderson Cup last year is my favorite memory. It was a great group of guys and a lot of fun.”
Krieger: “Probably one of my favorite years of hockey. Getting to win an Anderson Cup and play in the Clark Cup was a sweet experience. We ended up losing to the Indiana Ice, but it was an unbelievable year and fun memories. The hockey world is a small enough as it is, but especially with the Waterloo connection.”
Davies: “None in particular, but I had a great time in Waterloo. P.K. was a great coach for me and we did a lot of team bonding, so I made a lot of good friends there, especially some of the guys who are here. It’s funny I always forget that it’s a small world and there are a lot of guys here from there and I didn’t really think about it until you mentioned it.”
