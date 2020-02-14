Cedar Rapids takes it to Black Hawks

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids lit up Waterloo for four second-period goals and defeated the Black Hawks 5-2 Friday at Young Arena.

After a quick first period with no goals and no penalties, the second 20 minutes featured five goals, 18 penalties and a 4-1 lead for the RoughRiders (17-18-4-1).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Xander Lamppa scored Waterloo's goal on a power play to make it a 2-1 game, but Cedar Rapids tacked on two more goals in the final 4:54 of the period to break it open.

The RoughRiders made it 5-1 early in the third before Jacob Jeannette connected for Waterloo (28-11-2-0) to set the final score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.