Cedar Rapids takes it to Black Hawks

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids lit up Waterloo for four second-period goals and defeated the Black Hawks 5-2 Friday at Young Arena.
After a quick first period with no goals and no penalties, the second 20 minutes featured five goals, 18 penalties and a 4-1 lead for the RoughRiders (17-18-4-1).
Xander Lamppa scored Waterloo's goal on a power play to make it a 2-1 game, but Cedar Rapids tacked on two more goals in the final 4:54 of the period to break it open.
The RoughRiders made it 5-1 early in the third before Jacob Jeannette connected for Waterloo (28-11-2-0) to set the final score.
