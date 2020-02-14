You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Rapids takes it to Black Hawks
USHL HOCKEY

Cedar Rapids takes it to Black Hawks

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids lit up Waterloo for four second-period goals and defeated the Black Hawks 5-2 Friday at Young Arena.

After a quick first period with no goals and no penalties, the second 20 minutes featured five goals, 18 penalties and a 4-1 lead for the RoughRiders (17-18-4-1).

Xander Lamppa scored Waterloo's goal on a power play to make it a 2-1 game, but Cedar Rapids tacked on two more goals in the final 4:54 of the period to break it open.

The RoughRiders made it 5-1 early in the third before Jacob Jeannette connected for Waterloo (28-11-2-0) to set the final score.

Ced. Rapids 5, Waterloo 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids;0;4;1 -- 5

Waterloo;0;1;1 -- 2

FIRST PERIOD -- No scoring. Penalties -- none.

SECOND PERIOD -- 1. Cedar Rapids, Mayorov (Sasson, Faremouth), 2:27. 2. Cedar Rapids, Mayorov (Millar, Hanley), pp, 13:16. 3. Waterloo, Lamppa (Szmagaj, Bast), pp, 14:26. 4. Cedar Rapids, Zmolek (Millar), 15:06. 5. Cedar Rapids, Faremouth (Sasson, Millar), 17:56. Penalties -- Bohlinger-Wat. (charging) 12:55, Cedar Rapids bench (too many men) 14:16, O'Leary-CR (roughing) 14:16, Drkulec-Wat. (unsportsmanlike conduct) 14:36, Tonelli-CR (roughing) 15:46, Argentina-Wat. (roughing) 15:46, Bast-Wat. (hooking) 16:02, Rollwagen-CR (double roughing) 19:34, Cassetti-Wat. (double roughing) 19:34, Silianoff-CR (roughing) 19:57, Zmolek-CR (fighting, misconduct) 19:57, Haskins-Wat. (fighting, misconduct) 19:57, Ness-Wat. (elbowing, roughing) 19:57.

THIRD PERIOD -- 6. Cedar Rapids, Schweighardt (Suda, Tonelli), 4:23. 7. Waterloo, Jeannette (Lamppa, Psenicka), 6:08. Penalties -- Engum-Wat. (checking from behind, misconduct) 12:30, Sundquist-CR (slashing) 16:18.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Cedar Rapids;8;10;13 -- 31

Waterloo;13;12;10 -- 35

Power-plays -- Cedar Rapids 2-for-5. Waterloo 1-for-3.

Goaltenders -- Cedar Rapids, Pichora (35 SOG, 33 saves). Waterloo, Stein (13 SOG, 11 saves), Carriere (18 SOG, 15 saves).

Officials -- Referee, Vikhter. Linesmen, Jenkin, Hancock. Att. -- 2,959.

