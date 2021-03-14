Black Hawks make it two in-a-row with 5-2 win over Tri-City

The Black Hawks had given up 12 goals in the previous four games in the second and the Storm have been hot in that time.

But Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau, put up another stellar performance in net not allowing a single shot go beyond his reach as he turned down all 13 offerings. In turn, the offense put it's best skate forward notching three goals for a 4-1 edge.

"I think the guys played well tonight and actually played very consistent over the last two games," head coach P.K. O'Handley said. "I thought our special teams was very good tonight and our penalty kill was the big difference in the game. We had a short-handed goal against a very good goalie and we scored on the power play. We played very good at home this weekend."

The second period was more of a defensive effort by the home team, although the offense put three more tallies on the board.

"When we went into the locker at the end of the first nobody on this team was happy," said Sasson. "We outplayed them and we were making smart reads but it was 1-1, not happy about that. We came out in the second knowing what has happened over the last few games and we took control."