USHL

Black Hawks win thriller over Dubuque in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – Cooper Wylie scored 2 minutes and 2 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Saturday at Young Arena.

Wylie had a hand in all four Black Hawk goals as he finished the night with a goal and three assists.

He scored the game winner on an assist from John Waldron.

Tyler Kostelecky opened the scoring with 10:32 left in the first period scoring in the slot just in front of Dubuque netminder Philip Svedeback.

Dubuque would score the next two before Waterloo defenseman Mason Reiners scored on the power play with 10:55 left in the third to tie it at 2-all.

Reiners finished with the goal and two assists.

The Fighting Saints Kenny Connors scored with 3:30 left, but Michael LaStarza scored with 32 seconds left on a Black Hawk power play to send the game into overtime.

Friday

OMAHA -- Garrett Wright produced the decisive shootout conversion for the Omaha Lancers in a 2-1 United States Hockey League victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday.

Both the shootout and the official final score were by 2-1 counts.  Wright ended it with a low attempt to the stick side of Hawks goalie Jack Williams in the third round.  

Black Hawks 4

Waterloo Black Hawk Tyler Kostelecky celebrates his first period goal Saturday at Young Arena against Dubuque. Waterloo and Dubuque were tied 1-all in the third period when the Courier went to press. 

A back-and-forth passing play had produced the only goal of the first period.  On a rush at 8:29, LaStarza gave the puck to Owen Baker in the right circle. Baker returned it to LaStarza in the slot, leaving him with an open side to score.

A controversial Lancer goal tied the score 1:58 before the second intermission.  Wright knocked Williams back into the net while trying to retrieve a pass from Michael Cameron.  The puck crossed the line, and was ruled to be a good goal.

Summaries

Friday

Omaha 2, Waterloo 1 SO 

Waterloo;1;0;0;0 - 1

Omaha;0;1;0;0 - 2

FIRST PERIOD -- 1, Waterloo, LaStarza (Baker), 8:29. Penalties-Ness Wat (roughing), 11:11; Fowler Oma (roughing, slashing), 11:11; Ness Wat (roughing), 14:17; McCormick Wat (roughing), 18:47; Reiners Wat (head contact), 18:47; McDonald Oma (roughing), 19:04.

SECOND PERIOD -2, Omaha, Wright (Cameron, Robertson), 18:02. Penalties -- None. 

THIRD PERIOD -- No Scoring. Penalties-Strickland Oma (tripping), 10:35.

OVERTIME- No Scoring. Penalties - None. 

Shootout - Waterloo 1 (LaStarza G, Waldron NG, O’Connell NG), Omaha 2 (Strickland G, Bump NG, Wright G).

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-6-8-4-0-27. Omaha 7-6-9-0-1-23.

Goalies-Waterloo, Williams (22 shots-21 saves). Omaha, Pasche (27 shots-26 saves).

Saturday

Waterloo 4, Dubuque 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Dubuque;1;0;2;0  -- 3

Waterloo;1;0;2;1 – 4

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Tyler Kostelecky (Mason Reiners, Cooper Wylie), 9:28, 2. Dubuque, Connor Kurth (Ryan Beck, Stephen Halliday), 17:43. Penalties – Tristan Lemyre, Dub (interference), 11:36.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring. Penalties – Riley Stuart, Dub (holding), 11:32, James Hong, Wat (high sticking), 19:13.

THIRD PERIOD – 3. Dubuque, Samuel Sjolund (Beck, Halliday), 4:42, 4. Waterloo, Reiners (Wylie, John Waldron), 9:05, pp, 5. Dubuque, Kenny Connors, Dub (Lemyre, Montes), 16:30, 6. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (Wylie, Reiners), 19:28, pp. Penalties – Garrett Schifsky, Wat (tripping), 3:51, Mason McCormick, Wat (tripping), 4:31, Axel Kumlin, Dub (cross checking), 8:42, Shawn O’Donnell, Dub (goalie interference), 18:38.

OVERTIME – 7. Waterloo, Wylie (Waldron), 2:02. Penalties – None.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Dubuque;10;7;12;1 -- 30

Waterloo;10;5;10;1 -- 26

Goalies – Dubuque, Philip Svedeback (22 Saves). Waterloo, Jack Williams (27 Saves).

