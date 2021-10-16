Black Hawks win thriller over Dubuque in overtime

WATERLOO – Cooper Wylie scored 2 minutes and 2 seconds into overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints Saturday at Young Arena.

Wylie had a hand in all four Black Hawk goals as he finished the night with a goal and three assists.

He scored the game winner on an assist from John Waldron.

Tyler Kostelecky opened the scoring with 10:32 left in the first period scoring in the slot just in front of Dubuque netminder Philip Svedeback.

Dubuque would score the next two before Waterloo defenseman Mason Reiners scored on the power play with 10:55 left in the third to tie it at 2-all.

Reiners finished with the goal and two assists.

The Fighting Saints Kenny Connors scored with 3:30 left, but Michael LaStarza scored with 32 seconds left on a Black Hawk power play to send the game into overtime.

Friday

OMAHA -- Garrett Wright produced the decisive shootout conversion for the Omaha Lancers in a 2-1 United States Hockey League victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday.

Both the shootout and the official final score were by 2-1 counts. Wright ended it with a low attempt to the stick side of Hawks goalie Jack Williams in the third round.

A back-and-forth passing play had produced the only goal of the first period. On a rush at 8:29, LaStarza gave the puck to Owen Baker in the right circle. Baker returned it to LaStarza in the slot, leaving him with an open side to score.

Black Hawks will play fast and physical Waterloo is set to host Cedar Rapids in United States Hockey League home opener Friday.

A controversial Lancer goal tied the score 1:58 before the second intermission. Wright knocked Williams back into the net while trying to retrieve a pass from Michael Cameron. The puck crossed the line, and was ruled to be a good goal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0