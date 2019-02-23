WATERLOO — Four unanswered third-period goals lifted the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 7-3 United States Hockey League win Saturday at Young Arena over the Sioux City Musketeers.
It was Waterloo’s 30th win of the season, the sixth time in seven seasons and eighth in 10 that the Black Hawks have won 30 or more games.
“Did not know that,” Waterloo head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “We are a team that has to keep our eye on the ball. We can’t be satisfied. We just have to keep going.
“Thirty wins is a good mark, but I’m hopeful we keep moving forward.”
After scoring three quick times in opening period to take a 3-0 lead, the game turned heavily in favor of Sioux City, which rallied to tie the game at 3-all in the second.
But Vladislav Firstov broke the tie 5 minutes, 14 seconds into third with his 21st goal of the season. Joey Cassetti, Ryan Drkulec and Emil Ohrvall added third-period goals as Waterloo pulled away.
“We kind of let the foot off the gas pedal for a little bit, and brought it back up again in the third,” said Cassetti, who scored his 14th and 15th goals. “We need to learn how to play like the first five minutes of the first period all game.”
Playing against a short-handed Musketeer team that dressed just 14 skaters, four fewer than allowed because of injuries, Waterloo was all over its opponent early and often.
Just like it did 24 hours earlier, the Black Hawks scored early and continued to build their lead. In an 8-0 win over Lincoln on Friday, Waterloo scored three times in the first six minutes, 18 seconds. Saturday night, it took the Black Hawks 6:35.
Cassetti scored just 1:33 in, and a Sioux City turnover in the neutral zone created Waterloo’s next score as Mason Palmer tipped an errant pass to Dane Montgomery, who whistled home his second of the season for a 2-0 lead.
Just over a minute later, Griffin Ness sniped a puck while back-checking, and skated in alone for a 3-0 lead with 13:25 still left in the opening period.
“The first five minutes of the first period was phenomenal,” Cassetti said
But as fast as that lead grew, it disappeared. Sioux City scored n the final minute of the first, then came out flying in the second and tied it 3-3 with 12:20 left in the second.
“We just went to sleep,” O’Handley said. “We did things so out of character. You have to credit them, they had a short bench and they just played a simple game, took a page out of our book.”
Waterloo plays back-to-back road games at Fargo next Friday and Saturday, before returning home March 8th to host Des Moines.
Waterloo 7, Sioux City 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Sioux City 1 2 0 — 3
Waterloo 3 0 4 — 7
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Joey Cassetti (Matt Cameron, Kyle Haskins), 1:33, 2. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Mason Palmer), 5:21, 3. Waterloo, Griffin Ness (unassisted), 6:35, 4. Sioux City, Marcus Kallionkieli (Parker Ford), 19:22. Penalties — None.
SECOND PERIOD — 5. Sioux City, Kallionkieli (Ford), 5:43, pp. 6. Sioux City, Bobby Brink (unassisted), 7:40. Penalties —Mason Palmer. Wat (holding), 3:54.
THIRD PERIOD — 7. Waterloo, Vladislav Firstov (Hank Sorensen), 5:14, 8. Waterloo, Cassetti (Kyle Haskins, Palmer), 8:17. 9. Waterloo, Drkulec (Palmer), 12:24. 10. Waterloo, Emil Orhvall (unassisted), 15:29. Penalties — Drkulec, Wat (cross checking), 2:52. Nolan Krenzen, SC (high sticking), 16:29. Tommy Pasanen, SC (head contact), 19:02.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Sioux City 9 9 8 — 26
Waterloo 16 8 21 — 45
Goalies — Sioux City, Ben Kraws (4 shots 1 save). Jake Sibell (41 shots, 37 saves). Waterloo, Logan Stein (15 shots, 12 saves). Evan Fear (11 shots, 11 saves). Referee — Sam Heidemann. Linesmen — Alex Karabetsos, Killian McNamara.
