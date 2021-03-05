 Skip to main content
Black Hawks win on Ozar OT game winner
USHL

Black Hawks win on Ozar OT game winner

KEARNEY, Neb. – Owen Ozar scored with 1 minute and 4 seconds left in overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks downed the Tri-City Storm, 3-2, in United States Hockey League action Friday.

After scoring first, Waterloo saw itself fall behind on Rhett Pitlick’s goal just 1:22 into the third period. But Alex Gaffney scored his 11th goal of the season with 3:34 left in the game to force overtime,

Ozar’s 10th of the season proved to be the game winner for Waterloo which has now won two in a row and three of its last four.

Matt Argentina opened the scoring for Waterloo on assists from Max Sasson and Charlie Glockner with 15:29 left in the first.

Conner Hutchison tied it for the Storm in the second.

Glockner made 22 saves for the Black Hawks in the victory.

The two teams return to action tonight at 7 p.m.

Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2 OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;0;1  -- 2

Tri-City;0;1;1  --  2

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Matt Argentina (Max Sasson, Charlie Glockner), 4:31. Penalties – Mark Estapa, TC (tripping), 17:09.

SECOND PERIOD – 2. Tri-City, Conner Hutchison (Kyler Kovich, Estapa), 3:02.  Penalties – Cooper Wylie, Wat (holding), 7:57.

THIRD PERIOD – 3. Tri-City, Rhett Pitlick (Carter Mazur, Hunter Strand), 1:22, 4. Waterloo, Alex Gaffney (Ryan O’Hara, Michael LaStarza), 16:36.  Penalties – Kyler Kleven, Wat (roughing), 3:53.

OVERTIME – 5. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (unassisted), 3:56.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo;9;11;13;1  -- 34

Tri-City;8;6;10 ;0 -- 24

Goalies – Waterloo, Charlie Glockner (22 Saves). Tri-City, Todd Scott (32 Saves). Referee – Caleb Andrade. Linesmen – Eric Arrigo and Michael Ifkovits.

