Black Hawks win at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stung on their home ice Friday, the Waterloo Black Hawks flipped the script Saturday with a 4-3 United States Hockey League win at Cedar Rapids.
The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks broke a 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals in the second period, then held off the RoughRiders in the final period.
Keighan Gerrie, Griffin Ness, Joe Cassetti and Dane Montgomery provided goals for Waterloo while Gabriel Carriere had 23 saves in goal. The Black Hawks improved to 29-11-2-0, while Cedar Rapids is now 17-19-4-1.
Waterloo Black Hawks coverage
Stories of our coverage of the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Xander Lamppa is reaping the rewards of the lessons he learned as a young hockey player.
Czech Republic native Ondrej Psenicka is rapidly adjusting to life in Waterloo and hockey with the Black Hawks.
Waterloo put together one of its best efforts and earned a Thanksgiving win over Cedar Rapids Thursday at Young Arena.
Jacob Jeannette had a pair of goals as Waterloo surged past Omaha in USHL action Friday.
The Waterloo Black Hawks opened pre-season camp Monday. The Black Hawks return 13 veterans from its 2018-19 squad.
Black Hawks open exhibition season Friday at Omaha, before hosting Madison on Sunday at 3 p.m.
VANCOUVER, B.C. — A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks were taken on day two of the NHL entry draft Saturday.
Waterloo 4, Ced. Rapids 3
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 3 0 — 4
Cedar Rapids 1 0 2 — 3
You have free articles remaining.
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Gerrie (Bengtsson, Szmagaj), 12:18. 2. Cedar Rapids, O’Leary (Hanley), 13:35. Penalty — Ness-Wat. (holding) 13:51.
SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Ness (Belpedio), 2:24. 4. Waterloo, Cassetti (Psenicka), 6:29. 5. Waterloo, Montgomery (Bast, Cassetti), pp, 17:48. Penalties — Bohlinger-Wat. (interference) 6:59, Bast-Wat. (hoking) 8:12, Tonelli-CR (interference) 14:13, Schweighardt-CR (tripping) 16:37.
THIRD PERIOD — 6. Cedar Rapids, Taylor (Jutting, Dzugan), 1:33. 7. Cedar Rapids, Sasson (Klavdiev, Faremouth), 12:51. Penalties — none.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 8 13 7 — 28
Cedar Rapids 10 8 8 — 26
Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-2. Cedar Rapids 0-for-3.
Goaltenders — Waterloo, Carriere (26 SOG, 23 saves). Cedar Rapids, Pichiora (28 SOG, 24 saves).
Officials — Referees, Esposito, McClement. Linesman, Rozitis. Att. — 3,859.