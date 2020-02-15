You are the owner of this article.
Black Hawks win at Cedar Rapids
USHL HOCKEY

Black Hawks win at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Stung on their home ice Friday, the Waterloo Black Hawks flipped the script Saturday with a 4-3 United States Hockey League win at Cedar Rapids.

The Western Conference-leading Black Hawks broke a 1-1 tie with three unanswered goals in the second period, then held off the RoughRiders in the final period.

Keighan Gerrie, Griffin Ness, Joe Cassetti and Dane Montgomery provided goals for Waterloo while Gabriel Carriere had 23 saves in goal. The Black Hawks improved to 29-11-2-0, while Cedar Rapids is now 17-19-4-1.

Waterloo 4, Ced. Rapids 3

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 3 0 — 4

Cedar Rapids 1 0 2 — 3

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Gerrie (Bengtsson, Szmagaj), 12:18. 2. Cedar Rapids, O’Leary (Hanley), 13:35. Penalty — Ness-Wat. (holding) 13:51.

SECOND PERIOD — 3. Waterloo, Ness (Belpedio), 2:24. 4. Waterloo, Cassetti (Psenicka), 6:29. 5. Waterloo, Montgomery (Bast, Cassetti), pp, 17:48. Penalties — Bohlinger-Wat. (interference) 6:59, Bast-Wat. (hoking) 8:12, Tonelli-CR (interference) 14:13, Schweighardt-CR (tripping) 16:37.

THIRD PERIOD — 6. Cedar Rapids, Taylor (Jutting, Dzugan), 1:33. 7. Cedar Rapids, Sasson (Klavdiev, Faremouth), 12:51. Penalties — none.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 8 13 7 — 28

Cedar Rapids 10 8 8 — 26

Power-plays — Waterloo 1-for-2. Cedar Rapids 0-for-3.

Goaltenders — Waterloo, Carriere (26 SOG, 23 saves). Cedar Rapids, Pichiora (28 SOG, 24 saves).

Officials — Referees, Esposito, McClement. Linesman, Rozitis. Att. — 3,859.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

