Black Hawks win another thriller with Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. — Waterloo picked up its fourth one-goal win of the season over Tri-City Saturday in United States Hockey League action, 3-2.

Luke Bast got the Black Hawks (24-6-1-0) started with the only goal of the first period. Tri-City tied it on a second-period power play, but Griffin Ness gave Waterloo the lead for good at the 14:11 mark of the second.

Wyatt Schingoethe made it 3-1 in favor of Waterloo 7:13 into the third, but the Storm got back within a goal at the 8:52 mark.

Goaltender Logan Stein (37 saves) and the Black Hawks defense didn’t let Tri-City score again.

Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo 1 1 1 — 3

Tri-City 0 1 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Bast (Haskins), 17:45. Penalties — none.