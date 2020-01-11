Black Hawks win another thriller with Tri-City

KEARNEY, Neb. — Waterloo picked up its fourth one-goal win of the season over Tri-City Saturday in United States Hockey League action, 3-2.
Luke Bast got the Black Hawks (24-6-1-0) started with the only goal of the first period. Tri-City tied it on a second-period power play, but Griffin Ness gave Waterloo the lead for good at the 14:11 mark of the second.
Wyatt Schingoethe made it 3-1 in favor of Waterloo 7:13 into the third, but the Storm got back within a goal at the 8:52 mark.
Goaltender Logan Stein (37 saves) and the Black Hawks defense didn’t let Tri-City score again.
Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 1 1 — 3
Tri-City 0 1 1 — 2
FIRST PERIOD — 1. Waterloo, Bast (Haskins), 17:45. Penalties — none.
SECOND PERIOD — 2. Tri-City, Ambrosio (Knies, McLane), pp, 12:54. 3.. Waterloo, Ness (Bengtsson), 14:11. Penalties — Ambrosio-TC (head contact) :11, Lamppa-Wat. (slashing) :30, Schingoethe-Wat. (head contact) 9:08, Engum-Wat. (cross-checking, roughing) 11:57, Szmagaj-Wat. (roughing) 11:57, Estapa-TC (roughing) 11:57, Murphy-TC (roughing) 11:57.
THIRD PERIOD — 4. Waterloo, Schingoethe (Ness), 7:13. 5. Tri-City, McLane (Ambrosio), 8:52. Penalties — Tri-City bench (too many men) 2:35, Engum-Wat. (hooking) 10:04.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 9 4 8 — 21
Tri-City 12 12 15 — 39
Power-plays — Waterloo 0-for-4. Tri-City 1-for-6.
Goaltenders —- Waterloo, Stein (39 SOG, 37 saves). Tri-City, Scott (21 SOG, 18 saves).
Officials — Referees, Stachowiak, Wohlford. Linesman, Jenkin. Att. — 2,508.