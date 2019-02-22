LINCOLN, Neb. -- Waterloo struck for two goals in the first 1 minute, 35 seconds and went on to blast Lincoln 8-0 Friday in United States Hockey League action.
The Black Hawks (29-13-3-1) snapped a two-game losing streak, while Lincoln (10-31-3-2) skidded to its eighth consecutive defeat.
Eight different Waterloo players tallied goals, starting with Wyatt Schingoethe and Emil Ohrvall in the opening two minutes.
Ryan Drkulec made it 3-0 at the 6:18 mark, Matej Blumel one of the Black Hawks' two power-play scores and Patrick Guzzo capped the period with a shorthanded goal.
Hank Sorensen made it 6-0 with Waterloo's other power play goal early in the second period, Griffin Ness connected later in the second, and Connor Caponi closed out the scoring with the only goal of a penalty-filled third period that included five major penalties -- four for fighting.
Waterloo finished with a 49-19 advantage in shots on goal and Evan Fear recorded his first win in goal for the Black Hawks, who host Sioux City Saturday.
