Black Hawks storm past Tri-City

WATERLOO — For the second consecutive night, the Waterloo Black Hawks scored three third period goals—including a late game-winner—and prevailed Saturday by a 5-4 score against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena.

The teams were tied 2-2 when the period began with Waterloo on a power play. The advantage ran out just a matter of seconds before Dane Montgomery swatted a rolling puck above the right faceoff dot, lifting it in under the crossbar at 1:59.

Alex Gaffney added a substantial insurance goal five-and-a-half minutes later. His second tally during the contest came as he cut to the net to receive a pass from Matt Argentina before triggering a low shot which eluded Connor Hopkins.

The Storm built pressure in the later half of the third, and the rally was on with 4:52 to play when Conner Hutchinson blasted in a power play goal. Just over three minutes remained when Cole McWard tied it, slipping through the right circle unchallenged to beat Charlie Glockner from the slot.

However, Waterloo prevailed in dramatic fashion. An attempt be Mason Reiners missed the net as the clock rolled under one minute to play. Max Sasson collected the carom and dropped it back to Ryan O’Hara between the circles, and with 53.9 seconds left, O’Hara was on target for the decisive score.