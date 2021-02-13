Black Hawks storm past Tri-City

WATERLOO — For the second consecutive night, the Waterloo Black Hawks scored three third period goals—including a late game-winner—and prevailed Saturday by a 5-4 score against the Tri-City Storm at Young Arena.
The teams were tied 2-2 when the period began with Waterloo on a power play. The advantage ran out just a matter of seconds before Dane Montgomery swatted a rolling puck above the right faceoff dot, lifting it in under the crossbar at 1:59.
Alex Gaffney added a substantial insurance goal five-and-a-half minutes later. His second tally during the contest came as he cut to the net to receive a pass from Matt Argentina before triggering a low shot which eluded Connor Hopkins.
The Storm built pressure in the later half of the third, and the rally was on with 4:52 to play when Conner Hutchinson blasted in a power play goal. Just over three minutes remained when Cole McWard tied it, slipping through the right circle unchallenged to beat Charlie Glockner from the slot.
However, Waterloo prevailed in dramatic fashion. An attempt be Mason Reiners missed the net as the clock rolled under one minute to play. Max Sasson collected the carom and dropped it back to Ryan O’Hara between the circles, and with 53.9 seconds left, O’Hara was on target for the decisive score.
FridayAt Dubuque, the Waterloo Black Hawks scored three times in the second and three times in the third period to rally for a 7-6 United States Hockey League victory Friday over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
After losing four times to the Fighting Saints this season, Waterloo erased one two-goal deficit, and three one-goal deficits.
Summaries
Saturday
SCORE BY PERIODS
Tri-City 2 0 2—4
Waterloo 1 1 3—5
FIRST PERIOD -1, Waterloo, Kleven 8 (LaStarza, Argentina), 3:39. 2, Tri-City, Estapa 8 (Strand), 8:10. 3, Tri-City, Borgesi 2 (Kovich), 19:12. Penalties-Montgomery Wat (holding), 16:11.
SECOND PERIOD -4, Waterloo, Gaffney 7 (Montgomery, Ozar), 13:49. Penalties-Pitlick Tc (tripping), 1:45 Bast Wat (hooking), 9:09 Villegas Tc (roughing), 19:46.
THIRD PERIOD -5, Waterloo, Montgomery 2 (Kleven, Copre), 1:59. 6, Waterloo, Gaffney 8 (Argentina, Montgomery), 7:23. 7, Tri-City, Hutchison 1 (Knies, O’Hara), 15:08 (PP). 8, Tri-City, McWard 11 (Pitlick, Hutchison), 16:42. 9, Waterloo, O’Hara 6 (Sasson, Reiners), 19:06. Penalties-Sasson Wat (hooking), 13:40.
Shots on Goal-Tri-City 8-8-11-27. Waterloo 4-11-6-21.
Power Play Opportunities-Tri-City 1/3 Waterloo 0/2.
Goalies-Tri-City, Scott 11-5-0-1 (10 shots-9 saves) Hopkins 4-3-0-0 (11 shots-7 saves). Waterloo, Glockner 8-10-1-0 (27 shots-23 saves).
Referee-Pat Jacobs. Linesmen-Matthew Bleck, Default Linesman.
Friday
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo 1 3 3 – 7
Dubuque 2 3 1 – 6
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Daniyal Dzhaniyev (Tristan Lemyre), 10:44, pp, 2. Waterloo, Jacob Jeannette (Alex Gaffney, Max Sasson), 12:21. 3. Dubuque, Robert Cronin (Lemyre, Dzhaniyev), 15:20. Penalties – Gaffney, Wat (tripping), 3:45, Teddy Lagerback, Wat (slashing), 10:35, Lagerback, Wat (hooking), 15:20, Cronin, Dub (double minor high sticking), 18:05.
SECOND PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Sasson, Luke Bast), :42, pp. 5. Dubuque, Cronin (unassisted), 2:25, 6. Dubuque, Andrei Buyalsky (Connor Kurth), 2:44, 7. Waterloo, Casey Severo (unassisted), 11:23, 8. Dubuque, Dzhaniyev (Cronin), 11:30, 9. Waterloo, David Gucciardi (Ethan Szmagaj, Michael LaStarza), 16:50, pp. Penalties – Jonah Copre, Wat (high sticking), 4:08, Matt Argentina, Wat (roughing), 9:13, Zne Demsey, Dub (interference), 15:15.
THIRD PERIOD – 10. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (Gaffney), 3:50. 11. Dubuque, Lemyre (Maximiliano Montes), 8:24. 12. Waterloo, Gucciardi (Kyler Kleven), 15:48, 13. Waterloo, Szmagaj (Montgomery), 17:04. Penalties – Cronin, Dub (roughing), 19:45.