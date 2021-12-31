Black Hawks snap two-game skid, end 2021 with a 5-3 win over Des Moines

The Waterloo Black Hawks ended the calendar year on a high note Friday evening as they snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at Young Arena. The win moves Waterloo to 13-12-1-1 on the season.

"I thought we responded really well from a really disappointing game," said head coach Matt Smaby referring to the Hawks' 8-0 loss on Wednesday to Dubuque. "Happy for the guys. A lot of good things that we did, plenty of stuff to learn from, but I was really happy with how the guys closed out the game. Rock solid effort."

The game was scoreless for the first 8:15 of action. It was at that point that Cooper Wylie launched the puck into the back of the net on an assist from Tyler Procious and Michael LaStarza to make it 1-0 Waterloo. It didn't stay 1-0 for long as Chase Ramsay of the Buccaneers scored four and a half minutes after that to tie things up, just barely edging the puck past goalie Jack Williams.

Things weren't tied for very long, however, as James Hong took a slick pass from Gavin O'Connell and snuck the puck past Des Moines goalie Remington Keopple to give the Hawks a 2-1 edge. 1:28 after that, Garrett Schifsky picked up his team-leading 13th goal of the season thanks to an assist from Procious and Owen Baker to make it a 3-1 game. The Bucs wouldn't go quietly, however, as Davis Burnside snuck in a goal with 20 seconds left in the opening period to make the score 3-2.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers started the second period the same way they ended the first. Paul Davey scored a goal just 4:01 into the period to tie the game up at 3-3.

Otherwise, though, the second period was quite the opposite of the first. Neither team scored the rest of the way until 1:10 remained when Tyler Kostelecky scored seemingly out of nowhere for Waterloo. Wylie and LaStarza pitched in with the assist on the goal and the Hawks entered the second intermission with a 4-3 lead.

It didn't take long for the first goal of the third period to be scored, but this time that worked in the Black Hawks' favor. Jake Rozzi scored on a power play just over a minute into the third to make it 5-3. It was Rozzi's first goal of the season and came on an assist from Kostelecky and O'Connell.

With that, the Black Hawks entered 2022 with a winning record. They'll resume play on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:05 p.m. with a road match against Sioux Falls (10-13-0-1).

