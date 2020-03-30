Black Hawks sign Montreal forward LaStarza to tender

His recruitment to Waterloo was fast, furious and unusual because of coronavirus travel restrictions and contact mandates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

Typically, Waterloo would have flown LaStarza and his parents in for a visit to see facilities, take in a game, meet coaches and housing parents and skate with the team.

“It was more of a virtual recruitment,” Fukushima said. “Everybody in the league is in the same boat. It is quite a unique year in the league to tender someone.”

Waterloo has had great success with Canadian born players. The likes of Mark Friedman, Brandon Montour and Shane Bowers thrived in the organization, but Fukushima adds there is an added degree of difficulty when either drafting or tendering Canadian prospects -- particularly when it comes to the QMJHL option.

“What direction is he going to go,” Fukushima said of those prospects. “With Michael it was fast. I had some contacts with people who knew him and it was the last week, week and a half, things really started to pick up.”

For LaStarza’s part, there was no hesitation which route he was headed.