USHL

Black Hawks shoot down Stars

WATERLOO – Carter Batchelder had a hat trick and Tyler Kostelecky scored twice as the Waterloo Black Hawks exploded for an 8-4 win over the Lincoln Stars Saturday at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action.

Waterloo Black Hawk forward Gavin O'Connell fires a shot on net while Dubuque Fighting Saint defender Riley Stuart dives in attempt to block in the first period Saturday. Waterloo and Dubuque were tied 1-all in the third period when the Courier went to press. 

Batchelder scored once in each period as Waterloo scored a season-high goals in a single game to earn a weekend split with the Stars.

Michael LaStarza added a goal and two assists, and Gavin O’Connell and Patrick  Geary each had a pair of assists. Garrett Schifsky had a goal and an assist. 

In all 12 different Black Hawks either scored on assisted on a goal in the victory.

Waterloo returns to action next Friday at Fargo.

