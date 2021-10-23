Black Hawks shoot down Stars

WATERLOO – Carter Batchelder had a hat trick and Tyler Kostelecky scored twice as the Waterloo Black Hawks exploded for an 8-4 win over the Lincoln Stars Saturday at Young Arena in United States Hockey League action.

Batchelder scored once in each period as Waterloo scored a season-high goals in a single game to earn a weekend split with the Stars.

Michael LaStarza added a goal and two assists, and Gavin O’Connell and Patrick Geary each had a pair of assists. Garrett Schifsky had a goal and an assist.

In all 12 different Black Hawks either scored on assisted on a goal in the victory.

Waterloo returns to action next Friday at Fargo.

