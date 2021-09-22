Black Hawks set for USHL opener

WATERLOO — A new season and a new era begins for the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Waterloo opens the 2021-22 United States Hockey League season at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania as part of the league’s Fall Classic this week.

The Black Hawks will play Green Bay at 11 a.m. Thursday, and Youngstown Friday at 4:30 p.m.

It will be the first time in 20 seasons that P.K. O’Handley will not be on the bench as Waterloo’s head coach.

First-year coach Matt Smaby is now filling out the Black Hawks’ line chart. It will also be the debut for assistant coaches Chad Kolarik and PD Melgoza.

Smaby is excited about the team he will put on the ice and encouraged, but cautious about his team’s 3-1 preseason record.

“Real bullets start flying this week,” Smaby said. “That is an exciting thing. We talked about that with the group today. The preseason was good for us to get ready for now.

“Expectations don’t change. We know what we need and want to do. Now is when it is exciting and real and I expect our intensity, effort and attention to detail all to pick up.”