Black Hawks set for USHL opener

WATERLOO — A new season and a new era begins for the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Waterloo opens the 2021-22 United States Hockey League season at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania as part of the league’s Fall Classic this week.
The Black Hawks will play Green Bay at 11 a.m. Thursday, and Youngstown Friday at 4:30 p.m.
It will be the first time in 20 seasons that P.K. O’Handley will not be on the bench as Waterloo’s head coach.
First-year coach Matt Smaby is now filling out the Black Hawks’ line chart. It will also be the debut for assistant coaches Chad Kolarik and PD Melgoza.
Smaby is excited about the team he will put on the ice and encouraged, but cautious about his team’s 3-1 preseason record.
“Real bullets start flying this week,” Smaby said. “That is an exciting thing. We talked about that with the group today. The preseason was good for us to get ready for now.
“Expectations don’t change. We know what we need and want to do. Now is when it is exciting and real and I expect our intensity, effort and attention to detail all to pick up.”
It will be a young squad that Smaby sends out onto the ice, but the Black Hawks do return three players entering their third seasons with the organization.
Defenseman Mason Reiners, a St. Cloud State commit, has played in 105 regular-season contests for the Black Hawks. Forwards John Waldron and Jacob Jeannette have each been limited by injury the past two seasons, but are healthy and expected to be leaders.
Forward Michael LaStarza played extensively last year as a 16-year old, while players such as Carter Batchelder, Garrett Schifsky and Jake Rozzi all played late in the season as rookies.
LaStarza is the top-returning scorer after producing 11 goals and 13 assists in 2020-21. Waldron led the team in the preseason with two goals and two assists, and LaStarza had a goal and two assists. Both players played in just three of the four preseason games.
Reiners is joined on the blue line by fellow veterans Cooper Wylie and Tucker Ness. The Black Hawks also added third-year veteran Tyler Procious in a trade this month. He had two assists during exhibition play and has appeared in 30 games with Muskegon and Omaha the past two seasons.
“Honestly, we are excited about everyone,” Smaby said. “They are here for a reason. We feel like they can play and contribute at this level.”
If there is one spot Smaby is super excited about it is in net where veterans Emmett Croteau and Jack Williams return. Both players had excellent performances during the preseason.
“I think we have some great goaltending,” Smaby said. “They played outstanding. We put them in some tough spots and they bailed us out. As a coach it is great to have guys in net who are feeling good and confident.
“What we need to do is do a better job in front of them, make their lives easier.”
While the games start to officially count toward the standings, Smaby said the focus will remain the same for the Black Hawks.
“We talk about process over results,” Smaby said. “We have work to do and that is plain and simple. We are learning. We are understanding more and more about what it is going to take.
“I have quite a bit of excitement about the group. But the truth of the matter is we have some work to do to get where we want to go and that is probably the same for every team in the league right now.”