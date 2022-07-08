Black Hawks' Rinzel taken in first round by Chicago Blackhawks

WATERLOO – For the fourth time in franchise history, the Waterloo Black Hawks have seen one of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.

Thursday in Montreal, Quebec, defenseman Sam Rinzel was selected 25th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I couldn't believe it," Rinzel told NBC Chicago. "I had maybe a little bit of a feeling that that was the team that had the most interest in me, but I never knew. I was kind of feeling they were gonna take a D, but for them to pull the trigger on me, I'm very fortunate."

Rinzel was the third of three first-round picks for Chicago as the Blackhawks selected defenseman Kevin Korchinski seventh overall and forward Frank Nazar 13th. Chicago traded up from the second round (38th) pick to nab Rinzel at 25.

The 6-foot-4 Chanhassen, Minnesota native split time between Waterloo and his high school team in Chaska, Minn. Last year. In United States Hockey League competition he appeared in 21 games scoring twice and recording eight assists.

At Chaska, Rinzel averaged more than a point-per-game with nine goals and 29 assists in 27 contests.

A University of Minnesota recruit, Rinzel is the highest picked former Black Hawk since Brock Boeser went 23rd overall in the 2015 draft. Former Black Hawks Shane Bowers was taken 28th overall by Ottawa in 2017 and Peter Ferraro was taken 24th overall by the New York Rangers in 1992.

Chicago has selected former Waterloo players, including Rinzel, five times since 2006, with Jan-Mikael Juutilainen, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jake Ryczek and Blake Hillman also taken by the Blackhawks.

Waterloo anticipates Rinzel, a high school senior to be, to anchor its blue line during the 2022-23 season. The Black Hawks open against Youngstown on Sept. 24.

Friday, Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau became the first Black Hawk netminder to be taken in the draft since Jared Moe in 2018 when he was selected by Montreal 162nd overall in the sixth round.

The Bonnyville, Alberta native played in 20 of Waterloo’s final 24 regular-season games and he finished 16-16-3 in 35 appearances with the Black Hawks, his second season in Waterloo. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie during the 2020-21 season.

Former Black Hawk defenseman David Gucciardi was taken with the 213th overall pick in the seventh round by the Washington Capitals.

Gucciardi was traded to Waterloo during the 2020-21 season from Youngstown and played most of the second-half of the season tallying seven goals and 10 assists. He played at Michigan State this winter scoring five goals and dishing six assists in 36 games for the Spartans.