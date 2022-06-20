Black Hawks release 2022-23 schedule

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Black Hawks released the club's 62-game schedule for the 2022-23 season, Monday.

Following an exciting playoff run to the Western Conference semifinals and making the first selection in the USHL Draft, Waterloo Black Hawk fans now know when they can catch the first glimpse of the team in the second year under head coach Matt Smaby.

According to a press release from the Black Hawks, Waterloo will begin its season with a matchup against the Youngstown Phantoms at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 24.

The Black Hawks' home opener is slated for Saturday, October 8 against the reigning Anderson Cup winning Tri-City Storm.

On Thanksgiving, Waterloo will wrap up an eight-game homestand against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

The Black Hawks will conclude the 2022-23 season at home against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

In the press release, Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene said, leading up to the announcement, the team fielded calls and messages regularly regarding the upcoming season.

“Black Hawks fans have been anticipating this announcement ever since our exciting playoff run wrapped up in May,” Greene said. “Everything from plans for birthday parties and special gatherings to at least one couple trying to schedule their wedding on a non-game day to assure that family and friends actually show up for the ceremony, so we are very pleased to share the details with everyone today.”

All Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. while all other games will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of a matchup against Des Moines on Oct. 30 slated for 3:05 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com. Single-game and seven-game ticket packages will also be offered later.

Visit waterlooblackhawks.com for more information regarding tickets, sponsorships and hospitality options.

