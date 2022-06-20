 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE

Black Hawks release 2022-23 schedule

  • Updated
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Black Hawks released the club's 62-game schedule for the 2022-23 season, Monday.

Following an exciting playoff run to the Western Conference semifinals and making the first selection in the USHL Draft, Waterloo Black Hawk fans now know when they can catch the first glimpse of the team in the second year under head coach Matt Smaby.

According to a press release from the Black Hawks, Waterloo will begin its season with a matchup against the Youngstown Phantoms at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 24.

The Black Hawks' home opener is slated for Saturday, October 8 against the reigning Anderson Cup winning Tri-City Storm.

On Thanksgiving, Waterloo will wrap up an eight-game homestand against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

The Black Hawks will conclude the 2022-23 season at home against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

In the press release, Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene said, leading up to the announcement, the team fielded calls and messages regularly regarding the upcoming season.

“Black Hawks fans have been anticipating this announcement ever since our exciting playoff run wrapped up in May,” Greene said. “Everything from plans for birthday parties and special gatherings to at least one couple trying to schedule their wedding on a non-game day to assure that family and friends actually show up for the ceremony, so we are very pleased to share the details with everyone today.”

All Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. while all other games will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of a matchup against Des Moines on Oct. 30 slated for 3:05 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com. Single-game and seven-game ticket packages will also be offered later.

Visit waterlooblackhawks.com for more information regarding tickets, sponsorships and hospitality options.

 

Schedule

Sept. 24 - Youngstown, Sept. 25 - USNTDP, Oct. 1 - @Des Moines, Oct. 8 - Tri-City, Oct. 14 - Omaha, Oct. 15 - @Cedar Rapids, Oct. 21 - @Sioux Falls, Oct. 22 - @Omaha, Oct. 29 - Dubuque, Oct. 30 - Des Moines

Nov. 5 - Sioux Falls, Nov. 11 - Tri-City, Nov. 12 - Tri-City, Nov. 18 - Lincoln, Nov. 19 - Lincoln, Nov. 24 - Cedar Rapids, Nov. 26 - @Cedar Rapids

Dec. 2 - Sioux Falls, Dec. 3 - Sioux Falls, Dec. 9 - Des Moines, Dec. 10 - Cedar Rapids, Dec. 16 - @Des Moines, Dec. 17 - @Omaha, Dec. 28 - Dubuque, Dec. 30 - @Sioux Falls

Jan. 6 - Sioux City, Jan. 7 - @Sioux City, Jan. 8 - @Tri-City, Jan. 13 - @Des Moines, Jan. 14 - Des Moines, Jan. 20 - @Chicago, Jan. 21 - @Dubuque, Jan. 27 - Lincoln, Jan. 28 - Sioux City

Feb. 2 - @Dubuque, Feb. 3 - Fargo, Feb. 4 - Fargo, Feb. 10 - @Tri-City, Feb. 11 - @Tri-City, Feb. 17 - @Des Moines, Feb. 18 - @Cedar Rapids, Feb. 24 - Fargo, Feb. 25 - Omaha

March 4 - @Lincoln, March 5 - @Sioux City, March 10 - @Sioux City, March 11 - Cedar Rapids, March 16 - @Fargo, March 17 - @Fargo, March 18 - @Fargo, March 24 - Des Moines, March 25 - Omaha, March 31 - @Lincoln

April 1 - @Lincoln, April 2 - @Sioux City, April 7 - @Sioux Falls, April 8 - Fargo, April 14 - @Omaha, April 15 - Sioux City, April 21 - @Dubuque, April 22 - Dubuque

