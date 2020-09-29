 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Hawks release 2020-21 schedule
0 comments
top story
UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE

Black Hawks release 2020-21 schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks announced their delayed- 54-game United States Hockey League schedule Tuesday.

Waterloo will open at home on Friday, Nov. 6 against the Omaha Lancers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Saying that this process has been unprecedented doesn’t do justice to the experience and the efforts put in by so many people,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “There are many who deserve recognition, but I think it is important to add that there is still a tremendous amount of work which needs to be done. Those activities and decisions are already underway.”

Games at Young Arena will be played in front of fans. However, specific details about the arena capacity, section seating maps, and COVID-19 mitigation procedures are still being finalized with the Black Hawk County Health Department and the City of Waterloo. Face coverings will be required to attend Black Hawks’ games.

The 2020 season marks the 50th time Waterloo will host a home game on Thanksgiving Day. The Black Hawks will also host the Des Moines Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, a new start time was revealed for Saturday home games. All Saturday games at Young Arena will begin at 6:05 p.m.

ushl logo - black hawks.jpg

2020-21 schedule

Nov. 6 – Omaha, Nov. 7 – Omaha, Nov. 13 – At Sioux City, Nov. 14 – At Sioux City, Nov. 15 – At Tri-City, Nov. 20 – At Lincoln, Nov. 21 – At Des Moines, Nov. 25 --  Lincoln, Nov. 26  --  Dubuque, Nov. 28 – At Green Bay.

Dec. 4 – Sioux Falls, Dec. 5 – At Dubuque, Dec. 11 – Green Bay, Dec.. 12 –Sioux City, Dec. 18 – At Omaha, Dec. 19 – At Sioux Falls, Dec. 26 – At Sioux City, Dec. 28 – Lincoln, Dec.  31 – Des Moines.

Jan. 7 – At Fargo, Jan. 8 – At Sioux Falls, Jan. 9 – At Sioux Falls, Jan. 15 – At Dubuque, Jan. 16 – At Chicago, Jan. 22 – Sioux City, Jan. 23 – Sioux City, Jan.  29 – Dubuque.

Feb 5 – Fargo, Feb. 6 – Fargo, Feb. 12 – At Dubuque, Feb. 13 – Tri-City, Feb. 14 – Tri-City, Feb. 19 – At Omaha, Feb. 20 – At Des Moines, Feb. 21 – Omaha, Feb. 26 – At Omaha, Feb.  27 – Chicago

March 5 – At Tri-City, March 6 – Tri-City, Marcy 12 – At Lincoln, March 13 – Lincoln, March 14 – Tri-City, March 19 – At Lincoln, March 20 – At Des Moines, March 26 – Fargo, March 27 --  At Dubuque

April 2 – At Des Moines, April 3 – Des Moines, April 9  -- Sioux Falls, April 10 – At Sioux Falls, April 15 – At Fargo, April 16 – At Fargo, April 23 – Des Moines, April 24 – Des Moines

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News