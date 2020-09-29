Black Hawks release 2020-21 schedule

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks announced their delayed- 54-game United States Hockey League schedule Tuesday.

Waterloo will open at home on Friday, Nov. 6 against the Omaha Lancers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Saying that this process has been unprecedented doesn’t do justice to the experience and the efforts put in by so many people,” said Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene. “There are many who deserve recognition, but I think it is important to add that there is still a tremendous amount of work which needs to be done. Those activities and decisions are already underway.”

Games at Young Arena will be played in front of fans. However, specific details about the arena capacity, section seating maps, and COVID-19 mitigation procedures are still being finalized with the Black Hawk County Health Department and the City of Waterloo. Face coverings will be required to attend Black Hawks’ games.

The 2020 season marks the 50th time Waterloo will host a home game on Thanksgiving Day. The Black Hawks will also host the Des Moines Buccaneers on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, a new start time was revealed for Saturday home games. All Saturday games at Young Arena will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.