Black Hawks rally past Dubuque

DUBUQUE – The Waterloo Black Hawks scored three times in the second and three times in the third period to rally for a 7-6 United States Hockey victory Friday over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
After losing four times to the Fighting Saints this season. Waterloo erased one two-goal deficit, and three one-goal deficits to improve to 9-15-1-0 on the season.
Defenseman David Gucciardi scored twice, and defenseman Ethan Szmagaj scored the game winner with 2 minutes and 56 seconds left to lift the Black Hawks to the victory.
Gucciardi’s second tied the game with 4:12 left in the game.
Jacob Jeannette, Dane Motgomery, Casey Severo and Owen Ozar also scored for Waterloo.
The Black Hawks host Tri-City Saturday and Sunday to finish a three-game weekend.
Waterloo 7, Dubque 6
SCORE BY PERIODS
Waterloo;1;3;3 – 7
Dubuque;2;3;1 – 6
FIRST PERIOD – 1. Dubuque, Daniyal Dzhaniyev (Tristan Lemyre), 10:44, pp, 2. Waterloo, Jacob Jeannette (Alex Gaffney, Max Sasson), 12:21. 3. Dubuque, Robert Cronin (Lemyre, Dzhaniyev), 15:20. Penalties – Gaffney, Wat (tripping), 3:45, Teddy Lagerback, Wat (slashing), 10:35, Lagerback, Wat (hooking), 15:20, Cronin, Dub (double minor high sticking), 18:05.
SECOND PERIOD – 4. Waterloo, Dane Montgomery (Sasson, Luke Bast), :42, pp. 5. Dubuque, Cronin (unassisted), 2:25, 6. Dubuque, Andrei Buyalsky (Connor Kurth), 2:44, 7. Waterloo, Casey Severo (unassisted), 11:23, 8. Dubuque, Dzhaniyev (Cronin), 11:30, 9. Waterloo, David Gucciardi (Ethan Szmagaj, Michael LaStarza), 16:50, pp. Penalties – Jonah Copre, Wat (high sticking), 4:08, Matt Argentina, Wat (roughing), 9:13, Zne Demsey, Dub (interference), 15:15.
THIRD PERIOD – 10. Waterloo, Owen Ozar (Gaffney), 3:50. 11. Dubuque, Lemyre (Maximiliano Montes), 8:24. 12. Waterloo, Gucciardi (Kyler Kleven), 15:48, 13. Waterloo, Szmagaj (Montgomery), 17:04. Penalties – Cronin, Dub (roughing), 19:45.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo;6;13;8 -- 27
Dubuque;7;7;6 -- 20
Goalies – Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (9 shots, 6 saves). Charlie Glockner (11 shots, 8 saves).)Dubuque, Lukas Parik (20 saves).