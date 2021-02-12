Black Hawks rally past Dubuque

DUBUQUE – The Waterloo Black Hawks scored three times in the second and three times in the third period to rally for a 7-6 United States Hockey victory Friday over the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

After losing four times to the Fighting Saints this season. Waterloo erased one two-goal deficit, and three one-goal deficits to improve to 9-15-1-0 on the season.

Defenseman David Gucciardi scored twice, and defenseman Ethan Szmagaj scored the game winner with 2 minutes and 56 seconds left to lift the Black Hawks to the victory.

Gucciardi’s second tied the game with 4:12 left in the game.

Jacob Jeannette, Dane Motgomery, Casey Severo and Owen Ozar also scored for Waterloo.

The Black Hawks host Tri-City Saturday and Sunday to finish a three-game weekend.

Waterloo 7, Dubque 6

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;3;3 – 7

Dubuque;2;3;1 – 6