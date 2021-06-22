Black Hawks' P.K. O'Handley stepping away from coaching duties

“So many great things have happened here as this process has gone along and you look back at bits and pieces and I’m not sure I have been able to box them all up. It has all been great.”

The decision to move into the new position did not come easily and was something O’Handley thought about for several seasons.

“Every year you do inventory, right,” O’Handley said. “Thirty years straight and I’ve never gotten fired. … I’ve gotten fired a lot of times, but nobody has ever gone through with it. That is funny, and it is true.

“But I’ve also never had a break. The last … this is not pandemic related … but we went from the end of a first-place team to a tough year with injuries and everything else to where my evaluation was I needed a break. I needed to do something different for a while, and what a great way to do something different and stay involved with an organization I feel I laid a part of the foundation to rebuild.”

O’Handley won’t be behind the Black Hawks bench when Waterloo opens the 2021-22 season, but he will be somewhere inside the building.

And he won’t rule out returning to coaching.