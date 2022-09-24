Black Hawks open season with a 5-2 victory over Youngstown

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Five different players scored as the Waterloo Black Hawks opened the 2022-23 season with an impressive win over the Youngstown Phantoms at the USHL Fall Classic.

Aaron Pionk, Gavyn Thoreson, Griffin Erdman, Keith McInnis and Myles Hilman all scored for the Black Hawks in a 5-2 victory.

Pionk, a defenseman, opened the scoring just 1 minute and 53 seconds into the first period.

Thoreson made it 2-0 Waterloo on assists from James Hong and Jake McLean on a power play early in the second period, before Youngstown answered with an Andrew Strathman tally late in the period.

The Black Hawks then put the game away by scoring three times in a 1:52 span in the opening five minutes of the third period. Hilman scored first followed by Erdman and then McInnis.

McLean finished with two assists for Waterloo for Thoreson had a goal and an assist.

Goalie Emmett Croteau stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced to earn the win.

Waterloo wraps up the Fall Classic with a game Sunday at 1:30 p.m. against the USA NTDP program.