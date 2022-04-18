Black Hawks Notebook: Waterloo splits weekend contest

The Clark Cup Playoff-bound Waterloo Black Hawks split a pair of contests in the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

On Friday, Waterloo scored five times in the third period of a 7-3 drubbing of the Sioux Falls Stampede. Forward Daniel Sambucco scored twice while five other Black Hawks scored in the contest. Netminder Emmett Croteau stopped 27-of-30 Stampede shots to pick up his sixth win against Sioux Falls.

Waterloo did not fare as well in a 4-2 loss to the Omaha Lancers on Saturday. Despite striking first, the Black Hawks surrendered two goals in the second and third periods. Cooper Wylie scored both Waterloo goals while Croteau allowed two goals on 20 shots.

The Black Hawks will wrap up their season with two games against the Des Moines Buccaneers this weekend.

Waterloo will travel to the capital city to take on the Buccaneers on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. before returning home for another matchup with Des Moines on Saturday, April 23 at 6:05 p.m. to close out the regular season.

Waterloo to face Omaha or Lincoln in first round of playoffs

Currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference, two points behind the Fargo Force, the Black Hawks would face off against the Lincoln Stars if the playoffs started today.

However, Waterloo can move into fifth place and a first round matchup with the Lancers depending on how the final weekend of action shakes out.

Waterloo’s two potential first round opponents both present a major challenge as the Black Hawks hold a combined 1-5 record against both teams in the regular season.

As the lower seed in both matchups, Waterloo will be on the road for the entirety of the first round, best-of-three series starting on Monday, April 25.

Waterloo signs talented defensive prospect to USHL tender

Waterloo made its first rookie addition to the 2022-23 roster when the club announced the addition of defenseman Keith McInnis via USHL tender on Friday.

McInnis, a native of Red Deer, Alberta, played two seasons for the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford, British Columbia where he scored 10 points (1G, 9A) in his first season on the U18 team this past season.

The 16-year-old, who will join the Black Hawks next season, will be a welcome addition to a defensive corps losing Cooper Wylie and Mason Reiners due to USHL age limitations at the end of the season.

According to a press release from the organization, McInnis chose Waterloo because of the coaching staff, facilities and “second to none” fans.

Two former Black Hawks sign NHL entry-level deals

Former Black Hawks forwards Vladislav Firstov and Bobby Trivigno found homes in professional hockey following the conclusion of their college hockey seasons.

Firstov, a star for Waterloo in the 2018-19 season, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, March 23.

Firtsov will return to the Hawkeye state as a member of the Iowa Wild on an amateur tryout prior to the start of his ELC in the 2022-23 season.

Following four seasons with UMass, Trivigno signed a two-year contract with the New York Rangers on Friday, April 1.

The East Setauket, New York native spent only the 2017-18 season with Waterloo, but amassed 43 points in 58 games. Trivigno will join the Hartford Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout before the start of his ELC in the 2022-23 season.

