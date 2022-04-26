Black Hawks notebook: Black Hawks cap off season with two games against Des Moines

The Waterloo Black Hawks capped off their regular season with two wins over the Des Moines Buccaneers over the weekend.

On Friday, April 22, Waterloo poured in six goals to defeat the Buccaneers on their home ice.

Both teams scored twice in the first period. Black Hawks forward Mason McCormick opened scoring 51 seconds into the game.

Des Moines responded with two goals from defenseman John Prokop and forward Connor Pelc

However, a goal from Waterloo forward Jacob Jeannette tied the game 2-2 with 1:13 left in the first.

In the second period, Waterloo forward Ray Fust and Des Moines forward Dylan Wegner scored to keep the score tied heading into the final 20 minutes of action.

Waterloo ran away with the win in the third period as the Black Hawks scored three goals in the final frame.

Fust scored twice in the third to complete the hat trick while Sam Rinzel added one to make the final score 6-3 in favor of the Black Hawks.

Fust received first star of the game honors for his three goal performance.

In net, Emmett Croteau backstopped the victorious Black hawks with 16 saves on 19 shots.

Black Hawks shutout Buccaneers to end season with home win

Both goaltenders saw action in a 4-0 shutout victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at Young Arena, Saturday.

Emmett Croteau played the first two periods stopping all 23 Des Moines shots. In the third period, February addition Jakub Tichy played the final 20 minutes of the game stopping 5-of-5 shots.

Despite 18 shots in the first period, Waterloo remained in a scoreless tie at the end of the first 20 minutes.

Waterloo poured in three goals in the second period to take a commanding lead into the third period of action. Cooper Wylie, James Hong and John Waldron combined to score the three goals within two minutes of action.

In the third period, forward Jake Schneider secured the win for the Black Hawks with an empty net goal with 1:16 remaining in the game.

With the two wins over the weekend, the Black Hawks finished 28-30-3-1 overall and the sixth seeded team in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Waterloo set to take on Lincoln in first round of Playoffs

Despite their strong finish, the Black Hawks did not manage to leapfrog the Fargo Force for fifth place in the Western Conference playoffs.

As the six seed out of the west, the Black Hawks will travel to take on the third seed Lincoln Stars in a best-of-three series.

Waterloo struggled against Lincoln during the regular season, sporting a 1-5 record against Stars. The Black Hawks lone win came all the way back in October 2021 as Waterloo scored eight goals to defeat the Stars at home.

Leading scorers Garrett Schifsky and John Waldron will look to continue providing a scoring punch for the Black Hawks. Schifsky finished the 2021-22 season with 46 points (28 goals, 18 assists) while Waldron recorded 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists).

The Stars feature two of the top 20 scorers in the USHL this season. Forward Aidan Thompson, fourth overall in the USHL, leads the Stars with 83 points (24 goals, 58 assists) while Lucas Wahlin sits at 17 overall and second on Lincoln with 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists).

Lincoln also features one of the top defensemen in the league in captain Dalton Norris. Norris ranks second in scoring for defensemen with 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists).

All three contests will take place in Lincoln on consecutive nights beginning Monday, April 25 and ending on Wednesday, April 27 if a third game is necessary. All games will be available on HockeyTV with a subscription. Puck drop for all three games is set for 6:05 p.m.

Croteau earns Black Hawks’ third Goalie of the Week award

Black Hawks the USHL named Emmett Croteau Goalie of the Week following a weekend in which the second year netminder earned two wins.

Croteau recorded a 1.80 goals against average and a 0.929 save percentage over both weekend contests against Des Moines.

The award was Waterloo’s third such of the season as Jack Williams earned the honor twice in the first two weeks of the season.

