Black Hawks make it two in-a-row with 5-2 win over Tri-City

WATERLOO—Saturday night, Waterloo Black Hawks forward, Jacob Jeannette, stated that his team needed to learn how to put three periods together despite a convincing 6-2 win over the Lincoln Stars.
Sunday afternoon, the Black Hawks did just that as they cruised past the Tri-City Storm, 5-2, putting back-to-back United States Hockey League victories at home in the bank.
The Hawks have struggled of late during the second 20 minutes of play, but on Sunday, Waterloo outscored Tri-City 3-0 to break that streak.
“We haven’t really had a healthy lineup for quite some time,” said forward Max Sasson. “Lately though we have been putting together some good lines and a lot of guys have really stepped up. We have always known we had plenty of guys on this team with skill and play making abilities. I think we are beginning to see that more and more.”
Sasson opened the eyes of the Storm early as he took in a pass from Ethan Szmagaj and went the distance down the right flank burning Tri-City net minder Todd Scott high on the right side of the top shelf. Just 36 seconds had ticked off the clock.
Tri-City tied the game midway through and both teams skated to the locker room locked in a 1-1 game.
As the second period began, the Young Arena crowd held it’s breath as it has not been a favorable period lately.
The Black Hawks had given up 12 goals in the previous four games in the second and the Storm have been hot in that time.
But Waterloo goalie Emmett Croteau, put up another stellar performance in net not allowing a single shot go beyond his reach as he turned down all 13 offerings. In turn, the offense put it’s best skate forward notching three goals for a 4-1 edge.
“I think the guys played well tonight and actually played very consistent over the last two games,” head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “I thought our special teams was very good tonight and our penalty kill was the big difference in the game. We had a short-handed goal against a very good goalie and we scored on the power play. We played very good at home this weekend.”
The second period was more of a defensive effort by the home team, although the offense put three more tallies on the board.
“When we went into the locker at the end of the first nobody on this team was happy,” said Sasson. “We outplayed them and we were making smart reads but it was 1-1, not happy about that. We came out in the second knowing what has happened over the last few games and we took control.”
As they did in the first period, the Hawks took control early as Alex Gaffney sat just inside between the circles and caught an out pass from Wyatt Schingoethe. Gaffney wasted no time getting the puck off his stick as he buried his shot under Scott’s glove giving the home team a 2-1 lead one minute into the period.
Not letting off the gas, Ryan O’Hara snagged the puck from defenseman Conner Hutchison after he fell to the ice, and went untouched toward Scott where he let fly a rocket that singed through Scott’s five hole. The two goals came 30-seconds apart and the Hawks led 3-1.
With the offense finding their stride, the defense continued to shine as Croteau became untouchable stoning two point-blank shots back-to-back keeping his team on top.
Sasson picked up his second goal of the night, and 12th of the season, as he stole the puck on the penalty kill and scored during the third period.
The Storm posted a cosmetic score, but the game was already in the books.
“It was a good weekend overall and now we get ready for another three game set next weekend,” said O’Handley. “The schedule has been a little tough with a lot of three games in a row.”
Michael LaStarza also scored for Waterloo early in the third making it 5-1.
Waterloo travels to Tri-City Thursday.
Waterloo 5, Tri-City 2
SCORE BY PERIODS
Tri-City 1 0 1—2
Waterloo 1 3 1—5
FIRST PERIOD—1.Waterloo, Max Sasson (Ethan Szmagaj), :36, 2. Tri City, Kyler Kovich (Mark Estapa, Nicholas Donato), 10:43. Penalties—Cole McWard, TC (slashing), 12:05.
SECOND PERIOD—3. Waterloo, Alex Gaffney (Wyatt Schingoethe, Owen Ozar), 1:00, 4. Waterloo, Ryan O’Hara (Mason Reiners), 1:30, 5. Waterloo, Sasson (Dane Montgomery), 15:00,sh. Penalties—Schingoethe, Wat. (tripping), 6:30, Schingoethe, Wat. (hooking), 14:53.
THIRD PERIOD—6. Waterloo, Michael LaStarza (Szmagaj, Ozar) 4:59,pp, 7. Tri-City, Ben Schoen (Hunter Strand), 10:30. Penalties—O’Hara, TC (charging), 3:39, Schoen, TC (boarding), 8:18, Montgomery, TC (interference), 14:23, Ozar, Wat. (hooking), 14:23.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Tri-City 8 13 9—30
Waterloo 11 8 9—28
Goaltenders—Tri-City, Todd Scott (23 saves), Waterloo, Emmett Croteau (28 saves). Officials—Referee, Sam Heidemann. Linesman, Matthew Heinen and Richard Faron.