Black Hawks make 27 selections in Phase I and II of USHL Draft

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Black Hawks added 27 players in the two days of the USHL Draft on Monday and Tuesday.

The draft takes place in two phases, Phase I and Phase II. Phase I focuses on players born in 2006, the youngest eligible to play in the 2022-23 season.

The Black Hawks made a total of 10 picks in the first round including the No. 1 overall selection which the team acquired in a trade with the Des Moines Buccaneers per Sydney Wolf of therinklive.com.

Phase I Round 1, Pick 1—Matthew Frost, F

Waterloo made Arlington, Virginia, product Matthew Frost the first player to hear his name in the draft.

Frost put together a strong season playing for South Kent Selects Academy, where the forward recorded 62 points in 58 games.

According to a scouting report from neutralzone.net, Frost projects as a 4.00-star prospect, a rating the website says results in a Division I-caliber player 99.2% of the time.

A short excerpt from the report sheds light on what Black Hawk fans can expect at Young Arena in the near future:

“He gets to spots and finishes opportunities when he gets the chance. He is a balanced skater that has a smooth stride and strong edges. Athletic and gets up to speed quickly and without using a lot of effort. He is always around the puck and handles the puck well at speed and in high traffic areas. He processes the game quickly and makes split second decisions to either take ice or get pucks to teammates. He slips in-and-out of coverage in the offensive zone and gets to areas just before the puck does. He has a big release and a heavy shot that he gets on net quickly. He plays physical and uses his body well to protect the puck and create space.”

Waterloo received an A-minus grade from Neutral Zone for the selection.

Phase I Round 1, Pick 4—Keith McInnis, D

McInnis signed a USHL tender with Waterloo on April 15, which meant the Black Hawks forfeited the club’s first round selection of the Phase I Draft.

Neutral Zone projects McInnis as a 4.25-star prospect which results in a Division I-caliber player in 100% of cases.

“McInnis is a lanky defender who uses his high hockey IQ to be a difference maker on the ice. As a skater, he is able to play at pace, maybe even above it right now, but his technical stride leaves me a little nervous. … In the defensive zone, what really stands out is his positional play. On the penalty kill he plays a nice mix of smart spatial defending mixed with great moments of aggressive physicality. He blocks lots of shots and is able to use a fantastic stick to break up passes.”

This was another A-minus addition according to Neutral Zone.

Phase I Round 2, Pick 19—Kiernan Poulin, D

Neutral Zone graded this selection at as a B, projecting Poulin as a 4.00-star prospect.

The 16-year-old defender’s scouting report describes him as a “highly elusive, puck moving defenseman.”

The report also indicates that he plays aggressive, stepping up and forcing dump-ins, despite his 5-foot-7, 130-pound frame.

Neutral Zone wrapped up his scouting report with a quick synopsis on his game.

“A highly skilled power play defenseman at the next level with some dynamic offensive ability just needs to continue to get stronger and improve his defensive zone game.”

Phase I Round 2, Pick 21—Callum Hughes, F

Another 4.00-star selection for Waterloo, Callum Hughes received high praise from Neutral Zone scouts while the selection was rated as a B-plus.

Scouts described Hughes as a well-rounded player who plays an “honest 200-foot game.” Although, they did note that he did not particularly stand out in any one area of his game.

“A lot to like about Hughes’ game and more importantly it will translate at the junior level as he gives teams the versatility to play up and down the lineup and contribute on both special teams units.”

Phase I Round 2, Pick 23—Eero Butella, F

Waterloo rounded out a trio of second round selections with forward Eero Butella from Chicago, Illinois.

A big-bodied player, coming in a 6-foot-3, 165-pounds, Butella ranked as a 4.00-star prospect and earned Waterloo an A grade for the selection.

One Neutral Zone scout raved about Butella’s ability, stating that he possesses a hard shot with a quick release and “plays the right way.”

He was also listed as a player who uses his size to make plays in the defensive and offensive zones.

“Keep this kid on the radar, based on his size, overall skills, and ability to play at a high level when he hits the ice.”

Phase I Round 3, Pick 41—John Stout, D

With their sole third round selection, the Black Hawks nabbed a “multi-dimensional defenseman” in John Stout from Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Neutral Zone described Stout as a player who “loves to jump into the play and create offensive chances.”

Stout recorded 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 27 games as a sophomore for the Minnetonka High School hockey team.

Phase I Round 5, Pick 64—JJ Monteiro, F

After no selections in the fourth round, Black Hawks added another forward in Joseph “JJ” Monteiro.

Neutral Zone described the Hudson, Massachusetts, product as a two-way forward who “never seems to take a shift off.”

“He has good size and hard hat work-like mentally. He never seems to take a shift off and goes hard on each one.”

Neutral Zone added that the forward displays high hockey IQ by creating space for his teammates.

Monteiro scored 76 points (36 goals, 40 assists) in 56 games as a member of Mount St. Charles Academy 15U AAA. Current Black Hawks defenseman Ben Robertson also came from the Mount St. Charles Academy program.

Phase I Round 6, Pick 79—Michael Phelan, D

Waterloo’s sixth round selection Michael Phelan was the second member of the Chicago Mission 15s, joining teammate Butella.

As a member of Chicago Mission, Phelan scored 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) across 30 games in the 2021-22 season.

The Netural Zone scouting report on Phelan said he looked “athletic and mobile on his skates” and “he played with a lot of energy in all three zones.”

While grading the selection a C-plus, the scouting report did note that Phelan’s best hockey is ahead of him.

Phase I Round 7, Pick 94—Lincoln Hjelm, F

Lincoln Hjelm added another dose of talent to the Black Hawks’ draft haul.

Hjelm, from Omaha, Nebraska, played last season as a member of the Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA team in Alexandria, Minnesota.

As a member of the Knights, Hjelm scored 78 points (27 goals, 51 assists) across 76 games.

No scouting report as available on Hjelm.

Phase I Round 8, Pick 109—John Mustard, F

With their penultimate selection in Phase I of the USHL draft, the Black Hawks added an electric forward to the mix in John Mustard.

Mustard, out of Oradell, New Jersey, played his most recent season with Bergen Catholic High School while also participating as a member of the North Jersey Avalanche.

The 15-year-old prospect scored 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) with Bergen Catholic while adding 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) in 23 games with the Avalanche.

Scouts from Neutral Zone said he projects as a winger moving forward and shines in transition.

“In transition is where he was able to stand out. He had good breaking speed, keeping defenders on their heels. His hands were quick, allowing him to enter the zone with ease.”

Phase I Round 10, Pick 139—Jack Genovese, F

Waterloo spent its final pick in Phase I on another 200-foot forward in Jack Genovese out of New York City.

Genovese spent time as a member of the Long Island Gulls 16U and 18U AAA teams during the 2021-22 season. Genovese scored 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 15 games with the Gulls. He added 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) in 27 games as a member of the Delbarton School boy’s hockey team.

Neutral Zone said Genovese consistently brought high energy and displayed a high top-end speed.

They also noted that he works hard for loose and 50/50 pucks.

“Genovese is a smart, 200 ft player that goes with confidence in all areas of the ice.”

Phase II

The Black Hawks continued to added talented playmakers to their squad on Tuesday during Phase II of the USHL Draft.

According to the USHL, the second phase of the draft allows teams to select any players eligible to play junior hockey and not currently protected by another USHL organization.

In the second phase, Waterloo added eight players currently committed to play Division I hockey including their first two overall selections.

Two picks in Phase II also feature NHL connections.

First rounder Aaron Pionk’s brother, Neal Pionk, plays for the Winnipeg Jets and 10th-rounder Calvin Vochon is the grandson of Hall of Fame netminder Rogie Vochon.

In total, the Black Hawks added 17 players to the organization via the Phase II Draft.

Phase II Round 1, Pick 4—Aaron Pionk, D

9G, 19A, 28P in 51 games with Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL) | Son of former Black Hawks head coach Scott Pionk | Committed to Minnesota State-Mankato

Phase II Round 1, Pick 10—Myles Hilman, F

24G, 23A, 47P in 47 games with Drumheller Dragons (AJHL) | Committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha

Phase II Round 3, Pick 34—Owen Millward, G

30-14-0, 2.92 GAA, .905 SV% in 46 games with Janesville Jets (NAHL)

Phase II Round 3, Pick 46—Francesco Dell’Elce, D

10G, 22A, 32P in 44 games with St. Andrew’s College (CAHS) | Committed to UMass

Phase II Round 4, Pick 48—Jake McLean, F

17G, 39A, 56P in 60 games with Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) | Committed to Bemidji State

Phase II Round 4, Pick 50—Zach Bade, F

15G, 15A, 30P in 51 games with Springfield Jr. Blues (NAHL)

Phase II Round 5, Pick 65—Dylan Shane, D

3G, 27A, 30P in 45 games with Mount St. Charles Academy 18U AAA | Committed to Niagara University

Phase II Round 6, Pick 80—Geno McEnery, F

13G, 26A, 39P in 26 games with Kent School | Committed to Providence College

Phase II Round 7, Pick 97—Jack Spicer, G

26-4-4, 2.51 GAA, .918 SV% in 36 games with Mount St. Charles Academy 18U AAA

Phase II Round 7, Pick 101—Nik Hong, F

17G, 32A, 49P in 53 games with St. Cloud Norsemen (NAHL) | Committed to Dartmouth College

Phase II Round 8, Pick 112—Michael Neumeier, D

5G, 23A, 28P in 58 games with Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL)

Phase II Round 9, Pick 127—Reid Morich, F

11G, 14A, 25P in 20 games with Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 16U AAA

Phase II Round 10, Pick 142—Calvin Vachon, G

23-2-1, 2.55 GAA, .920 SV% in 29 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep | Grandson of NHL Hall of Fame goaltender Rogie Vachon

Phase II Round 11, Pick 157—Caleb Elfering, F

36G, 52A, 88P in 63 games with Northstar Christian Academy 18U AAA

Phase II Round 12, Pick 172—Jaedon Kerr, F

10G, 26A, 36P in 48 games with Culver Military Academy Prep

Phase II Round 13, Pick 187—Ethan Aucoin, F

36G, 27A, 63P in 60 games with Lloydminster Bobcats (AJHL) | Committed to St. Cloud State

Phase II Round 14, Pick 202—Hiroki Gojsic, F

29G, 22A, 51P in 32 games with St. George’s School U18 Prep

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0