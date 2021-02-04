Black Hawks' Kleven emerging as top-tier USHL forward

WATERLOO – Kyler Kleven figures it is easier to get the question asked of him most out of the way first.
No, University of North Dakota defenseman Tyler Kleven is not a relative.
Yes, Tyler is from Fargo, N.D. where Kyler lived until he was 13 when his family moved across the Red River to Moorhead, Minn.
“Everybody asks that question. Everybody thinks we are related, think we are cousins,” Kyler laughed. “We are just good buddies, been friends since we were little kids. We skate together in the summer and he is a great person, great player, but no, we are not related.”
The most appropriate question to ask Kleven, a University of Minnesota-Duluth commit, is whether the NHL is in his future?
If you ask Kleven’s current coach with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, P.K. O’Handley, he says the answer is clear.
“I was fortunate enough to talk to the UMD staff the other day and I told them I think you are getting an unbelievable college-ready player and probably a pro based on what I see,” O’Handley said.
And O’Handley knows a thing or two about players with the NHL stuff. Since arriving in Waterloo he has seen 21 former Black Hawks reach the NHL including Joe Pavelski, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zach Sanford, Brock Boeser, Cal Petersen, Mikey Anderson and most recently Shane Bowers.
Taken 29th overall last May in the USHL Phase II entry draft by the Black Hawks after earning Rookie of the Year honors in the North American League for Minot, Kleven has been thrust into a major role for Waterloo sooner than expected, but has taken it in stride.
COVID and injuries have sometimes left the Black Hawks with just 10 forwards available to play in games.
“He’s got explosive speed and a NHL shot,” O’Handley said. “I think he is finally settled into a USHL top-tier player, is becoming one. When he is on the ice, good things are happening.
“Kyler is driving the play whether he has the puck or he doesn’t have it. He arguably is one of our best players day in, day out. He is a good one with tremendous upside when you look at his skating and shot.”
In 22 games this season, Kleven has six goals and seven assists while also taking on prominent roles on Waterloo’s power play and penalty-kill units. The 6-foot, 170-pound Kleven says he’s settling into a league that has more speed, more skill and more talented players than those he saw in the NAHL.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Kleven said. “I’m enjoying the jump and now that we are almost halfway through the season I’m getting used to the speed and it is going well.”
As he and the Black Hawks get set to host the team he followed growing up, the Fargo Force, in a Friday-Saturday doubleheader, Kleven knows he has much more to offer to his team.
“There are a lot of things I can improve on,” Kleven said. “I can keep getting faster and become a more complete player because I’m heading to a good college program and college hockey is going to require me to make another jump.
“It’s about getting better each and every day in practice, in games and making the most out of every opportunity I get to be on the ice.”
Kleven is making a similar trek to UMD that recent former Black Hawks have made including Anderson, Jackson Cates, Hunter Lellig, Nick Swaney, Louie Roehl and Dylan Samberg have made.
And while the Black Hawks are nowhere near where they want to be in the USHL standings, there is help on the way for Kleven and the team.
Forward Michael LaStarza, defenseman Luke Bast and goaltender Jack Williams all should be back this weekend. Bast and Williams have both missed the last eight weeks.
Forwards Charlie Strobel and David Sacco as well as defenseman Ethan Szmagaj all could be back next week.
“For sure, we’ve had a short bench,” Kleven said. “The key is we have had to stick together as a team and push through. We have done that. If you can get through the hard times it makes it a lot easier.
“This is make or break time for us. We need to string some wins together. We got to bear down, execute better and play good hockey.”
Faceoff Friday is at 7:05 p.m. at Young Arena.