Black Hawks' Kleven emerging as top-tier USHL forward

Taken 29th overall last May in the USHL Phase II entry draft by the Black Hawks after earning Rookie of the Year honors in the North American League for Minot, Kleven has been thrust into a major role for Waterloo sooner than expected, but has taken it in stride.

COVID and injuries have sometimes left the Black Hawks with just 10 forwards available to play in games.

“He’s got explosive speed and a NHL shot,” O’Handley said. “I think he is finally settled into a USHL top-tier player, is becoming one. When he is on the ice, good things are happening.

“Kyler is driving the play whether he has the puck or he doesn’t have it. He arguably is one of our best players day in, day out. He is a good one with tremendous upside when you look at his skating and shot.”

In 22 games this season, Kleven has six goals and seven assists while also taking on prominent roles on Waterloo’s power play and penalty-kill units. The 6-foot, 170-pound Kleven says he’s settling into a league that has more speed, more skill and more talented players than those he saw in the NAHL.

“I’m really enjoying it,” Kleven said. “I’m enjoying the jump and now that we are almost halfway through the season I’m getting used to the speed and it is going well.”