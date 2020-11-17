Black Hawks' holiday games, including Thanksgiving game, in limbo

WATERLOO – A pair of Waterloo Black Hawk Thanksgiving week games, including its annual Thanksgiving Day game, are now in limbo after Governor Kim Reynolds latest mandates.

The Black Hawks have delayed ticket sales for those games while the United States Hockey League organization reaches out for clarification on whether it can host the games.

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m.

On Monday, Reynolds ruled all organized youth and adult sports activities of any size were to be suspended under her order including basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, dance and group fitness classes at gyms.

High school, collegiate and professional sports were allowed to continue under the same order, but spectators were limited to two per student and are required to wear a mask.

According to Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene, his organization falls under neither of those labels.

“Essentially the Black Hawks are reaching out to Iowa Governor Reynolds for some clarity,” Greene said. “Junior hockey is unique, obviously. We just felt it was best to seek specific and direct clarification.”