Black Hawks' holiday games, including Thanksgiving game, in limbo

WATERLOO – A pair of Waterloo Black Hawk Thanksgiving week games, including its annual Thanksgiving Day game, are now in limbo after Governor Kim Reynolds latest mandates.
The Black Hawks have delayed ticket sales for those games while the United States Hockey League organization reaches out for clarification on whether it can host the games.
Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m.
On Monday, Reynolds ruled all organized youth and adult sports activities of any size were to be suspended under her order including basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, swimming, dance and group fitness classes at gyms.
High school, collegiate and professional sports were allowed to continue under the same order, but spectators were limited to two per student and are required to wear a mask.
According to Black Hawks President of Business Operations Joe Greene, his organization falls under neither of those labels.
“Essentially the Black Hawks are reaching out to Iowa Governor Reynolds for some clarity,” Greene said. “Junior hockey is unique, obviously. We just felt it was best to seek specific and direct clarification.”
The United States Hockey League is in its 41st season and is a Tier 1 league under USA Hockey meaning there are no player fees, free equipment, room and board are paid, food & travel expenses are paid and is the only league of its kind where players maintain NCAA eligibility.
Players range in age of 16 to 20.
“We need some clarification,” Greene added. “We are not high school. We really don’t fall into any of the categories that are defined in the governors’ order.”
Greene said because the situation requires more dialog between the Black Hawks, the Governor and the Black Hawk County Health Department the franchise delayed ticket sales.
Waterloo played its first games of the USHL season Friday and Saturday after having its opening weekend postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. It then had a contest scheduled for this past Sunday with Tri-City postponed because of similar concerns.
Waterloo was to host Lincoln on Nov. 26, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Thanksgiving night.
