Black Hawks hit ice for Main Camp in first taste of action since USHL playoffs

After pushing the eventual Clark Cup champion Sioux City Musketeers to a winner-take-all game three, the Black Hawks’ season came to an end.

However, that excitement has yet to subside according to Waterloo forward Connor Brown.

“Super excited for next year,” Brown said. “It was great getting all the guys together, seeing what the future has to hold with all these players. So, it is very exciting…I love all the guys…it is fun to play hockey with them…Anyone can beat anyone in the playoffs. It is a fun time really.”

Eighty-two returning players, tendered players and draft picks have taken to the ice at Young Arena for the club’s main camp this week.

Essentially a tryout, a main camp provides a USHL organization a chance to evaluate returning protected players, draft picks and tendered players over the course of three or four days. Main camps help to determine which 30 players will receive invitations to training camp in September.

The main camp also allowed the Black Hawks their first chance to see Phase I top overall selection Matthew Frost on the ice at Young Arena. Waterloo traded up in Phase I of the 2022 USHL Draft to select Frost first overall.

A native of Manitoba, Frost described the experience of being selected at the top of the draft while adding that a comforting sense of normalcy accompanied his attendance at main camp.

“It was just really crazy when I heard about it,” Frost said. “I did not think it was real for the first few days. Now, it has just been normal lately. Whether I would have been fifth round, first round, it has just been normal lately.”

While noting the returned sense of normalcy, he added that as a Canadian every aspect of his USHL journey comes without precedent.

“This was completely new,” Frost said. “I am from Manitoba. So, I have never really been or heard about what happens at a USHL camp. It was all new and it was really good and really well run.”

As for his first taste of USHL action, Frost said it was a noticeable step up from the pace he grew accustom to at the South Kent Selects Academy.

“It was fun,” Frost said. “It was a lot faster than U16 hockey. It will be fun to get in later in the year.”

However, the step up in competition may not be solely responsible for the faster pace.

Brown who was a partial participant last season after an injury sidelined him for part of the main camp, said a new format in the camp, pitting four teams of 20 or 21 players, also caused a noticeable and welcome change in pace.

“If anything, the pace is definitely a bit faster,” Brown said. “I like the way they did the camp this year.”

Brown added the camp provided the players with an opportunity to get their legs back under them in a fast-paced, competitive environment after only individual workouts and practice since the end of the season.

“It was good getting the conditioning up,” Brown said. “It was fun getting back to it.”

With main camp wrapping up and the Staley Cup Finals set to begin Wednesday night, both Brown and Frost picked the Colorado Avalanche with Brown picking ‘Avs in 7’ and Frost predicting a shorter series with Colorado in five or six.

